'Carbon tax' is not causing inflation. No matter what the politicians say. narwhal

Ever since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed home heating oil from the federal carbon levy in late October, Canadians have been hearing about it almost every day. The plan – popularly known as a carbon tax, although it is not technically a tax – may face its biggest fight yet. Conservatives across the country have doubled down on their “X the Tax” campaign, with BC United leader Kevin Falcon (who until now supported carbon pricing) joining the crowd on October 31. Even Premier David Abbey has complained about British Columbians who heat their homes with oil now that some other provinces should get the same break.

The reason they’re not getting it is because BC has its own provincial price on carbon. Both the price and the rebate are synchronized with the federal levy, making them nearly identical – except when the federal government changes its version. This means British Columbians are excluded from the heating oil carve-out and Trudeau’s associated additional heat pump incentives. AB, who fully supports carbon pricing, wants Ottawa to extend this proposal to B.C.

It all gets complicated in a hurry. Conservatives have countered that complexity with an overly simplified picture, compressed for maximum political gain. According to him, the “carbon tax” massively increases inflation while failing to reduce emissions.

This is easy to understand. This is also absolutely false. And you don’t need a degree in economics to know why – we can break it down in a few paragraphs here.

How does carbon pricing work?

Before getting into what carbon pricing doesn’t do (exploding affordability), let’s start with what it does.

The first thing to know is that most Canadians – 80 per cent, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office – get more money back from rebates than from the carbon price. The size of the rebate depends on where you live and how much you earn, but on average, a BC family of four making less than $90,000 per year will get about $900 back. This will increase in lockstep with the price, with the price of carbon currently sitting at $65 per tonne and rising by $15 per tonne until 2030, where it will reach a maximum of $170 per tonne.

Importantly, your rebate is not affected by how much you spend on things like gasoline. That family of four would get their $900 even if they found ways to reduce their fuel costs (e.g., by driving a smaller car, using transit more or switching to a heat pump). Therein lies the incentive to use less fossil fuels: the less you spend on carbon, the more bang for your buck.

Major oil and gas companies, including those operating in the Canadian oilsands, had a record year of profits in 2022, as gas prices and inflation peaked globally. Photo: Amber Bracken/The Narwhal

Every good lie is based on a core of truth, and there’s one place where carbon pricing critics have a say: the impact on gasoline, diesel, and home heating is something we’re just starting to realize.

The current price of carbon now adds about 14 cents to a liter of gasoline, or $7 to a 50-liter fill-up; This will almost triple by 2030. Many Canadians travel for work, which means they feel it every day.

The same is true for home heating, although to a lesser extent. The carbon price currently adds up to more than 12 cents per cubic meter of gas, which amounts to about $24 per month extra on your home heating bill. Those hit hardest are the small share of Canadians who heat their homes with oil. It is by far the most expensive way to heat your home – an average of $2,800 per year, three times the cost of a natural gas furnace and nearly nine times as much as a heat pump.

That’s why the Liberals created the rebate for oil-heated homes, which is how this whole mess started. That’s why they offered heat pumps for free or close to free to some owners of oil heated homes.

“The war against carbon pricing is a massive distraction campaign.”

Still, it’s true: transportation and home heating are bills we pay regularly, and places where we can feel the price of carbon. This is especially so for the 84,000 homes in British Columbia that are heated with oil; AB is right that it would be appropriate for the federal government to provide those homeowners with the same carbon-price rebates and heat-pump subsidies that they now get in other provinces. There is also a strong argument for relief for farmers, First Nations and other rural communities given their high expenditures on gasoline and diesel.

However, at the end of the day, carbon pricing requires sticks as well as carrots. The engineers of carbon pricing and other climate policies (like phasing out coal power) have bent over backwards to ease the pain of the energy transition, but they can’t completely numb us.

This doesn’t mean that the affordability crisis affecting Canadians isn’t real and incredibly painful. These are both things.

It’s almost completely unrelated to the price of carbon.

What actually causes inflation?

This is where the grain of truth in conservative claims shrinks into a speck of dust.

Last year inflation stood at over eight per cent, and today it stands at just over three per cent. The contribution of carbon price in that has been about 0.15 percent. It’s nothing, but it’s close enough.

If your goal is to identify the root causes of inflation, you’ll be looking for a big culprit. And if that finding were real, you would conclude that the single largest source of inflation today is none other than the target of carbon pricing: fossil fuels themselves.

This comes from two sources: First, the war in Ukraine, which sent the price of oil and gas skyrocketing. Second, an increase in extreme weather, which has begun to affect global yields of staple foods such as wheat and rice.

Let’s look at each in turn.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it cut off oil and gas exports to Europe. The resulting fossil fuel shortage spread across global markets. This was the year gas prices skyrocketed in Canada (like everywhere else), with our national average exceeding $2 a liter in June 2022. No coincidence, this was also the time when inflation was at its peak, at 8.1 percent. This happened to countries around the world, whether they had carbon levies or not. Estimates vary on how much the Ukraine war raised the global cost of living; Barron’s estimate of two percent in 2022 (more than 10 times the carbon levy) is about average.

Changing weather has caused drought which has affected agricultural production. This summer, persistent drought conditions led to severe hay shortages across much of Western Canada. Photo: Matt Simmons/The Narwhal

No coincidence that 2022 was the year oil companies, including those in Canada, recorded the highest profits in the history of their industry, doubling their earnings from the previous year. Strangely, we never heard Conservative leaders complain about this, nor suggest taxing some portion of that windfall to ease the extraordinary pain it is causing Canadians at the pumps and beyond.

Then there is extreme weather and agriculture. It wasn’t just Lytton, BC, that burned in 2021: The Canadian Prairies suffered one of the worst droughts in history that year, causing our national wheat production to decline by 39 per cent. In the US, the same drought caused the price of fresh vegetables to increase by 11 percent and the price of fruits to increase by 8.9 percent. This is why food inflation in Canada increased from the general average to 10 percent in 2022.

If it needs to be said, fossil fuels are by far the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change and its consequences.

But you can’t talk about inflation without acknowledging the devastation to global supply chains caused by the pandemic. Unlike war and extreme weather, it had nothing to do with fossil fuels; This is what happened with those other two shocks (the term “perfect storm” often comes up when you start looking at it). At its peak, supply chain disruptions contributed 33 to 37 per cent of inflation, according to the Bank of Canada. Thankfully, supply chains are now coming back online. This helps explain why inflation is less than half what it was in 2022, despite the rising carbon price.

There are so many other factors contributing to inflation that it is not possible to mention them here. The point is, these three big factors absolutely dwarf the impact of a carbon tax. All these are the results of global crises. This is why inflation in almost every developed country on Earth has been on exactly the same curve over the past three years, whether that country had a carbon price or not.

Because carbon pricing has nothing to do with it.

But does a ‘carbon tax’ reduce emissions?

You don’t need to look at inflation to know that climate change is costly: the cost of last summer’s wildfires in BC is estimated at $817 million. Two years ago, the typical cost of 2021’s atmospheric rivers and extreme weather was more than $10 billion. Nationwide, the Canadian Climate Institute estimates that climate-induced damage will cost the country $25 billion per year by 2025. Even if you don’t care about the environment, there is a powerful financial incentive to reduce emissions.

There aren’t many conservatives in Canada who accept this. Those who do, like Kevin Falcon, insist that carbon pricing doesn’t reduce emissions, so why bother?

The truth is, there isn’t much data available either way, largely because carbon pricing is so new. BC has had a carbon price since 2008, but it started at $10 a tonne. Nevertheless, a preliminary study found that it reduced emissions by five to 15 percent. And another study found that Sweden’s carbon pricing scheme (introduced in 1991) reduced emissions from transportation by about 11 percent.

Climate change is causing wildfire seasons to become longer and fire behavior to become more severe. In general, extreme weather is causing billions of dollars in losses to governments. Photo: Jesse Winter/The Narwhal

In Canada, carbon is now reaching a price that you would expect to have an impact on behaviour. Remember: Even if you don’t spend a dime on gasoline, you still get a full rebate – a nice incentive to drive less or get a smaller car. Canadians drive the least fuel-efficient cars in the world. This is an option. Because of our huge cities, our fossil-heated homes, some of the cheapest gasoline on Earth (even with a carbon price) and, yes, our cold climate, we have one of the world’s highest carbon footprints per capita.

But carbon pricing is not the only way to change behavior and reduce emissions. It is one of a vast array of climate policies currently implemented at both the provincial and national levels. The BC NDP and federal Liberals alike have many other policies that could benefit from some healthy political competition.

The war against carbon pricing is a massive distraction campaign. If the Conservatives think they have a better way to reduce Canadians’ carbon footprint (huge boost to public transit? wartime moves on green housing? bigger investments in clean energy?) then they are welcome to share it. . Until they do, it’s hard to believe that reducing inflation or emissions is really what they want.

Banner: Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have clashed over talking points on a federal carbon levy that confuses federal policy. It’s simpler than you think when you stick to the facts.

Photo: Shawn Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press, Illustration: Shawn Parkinson/The Narwhal

Source: thenarwhal.ca