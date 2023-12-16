Carbon markets are supposed to fight climate change. But with no solution in sight, prices have fallen.

Carbon credit markets help companies meet their decarbonization goals. getty images

The price of carbon credits has seen a decline as the market has come under increasing scrutiny.

“The integrity of carbon credits has been a big problem for a long time,” said one researcher.

The latest COP28 conference was supposed to help sort out some of the rules, but the effort failed.

Amid net-zero commitments, climate-talk and environmental activism, companies are buying and selling carbon credits to reduce their emissions footprint. But the market is breaking.

Over the past two years, demand for credit has declined, causing prices to fall rapidly. The recent COP28 climate conference was supposed to tackle this problem, but it failed.

“Fewer credits have been issued, but demand is falling faster than supply,” Yvonne Lamm, carbon market researcher at Rystad Energy, told Business Insider.

According to a carbon credit tracker, the price of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or the offset of one credit remains at $0.64 in January 2022, compared to $18.

Another data source, Platts Nature-Based Avoidance Price, shows $3.90 per metric ton of carbon dioxide, down from $11.60 last year, according to S&P Global.

The lack of standardized rules to regulate carbon markets has reduced demand. Recent news reports and studies questioning the reliability of the system have highlighted the lack of regulations.

“The integrity of carbon credits has been a big problem for a long time,” Lam said.

How does this work?

Carbon markets essentially package off-carbon emissions into tradable commodities. A credit is a token that represents the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, such as by planting trees.

The idea is that by buying credits from governments or other issuers, companies will realize the costs for their emissions. They would also have an incentive to reduce emissions by selling any unused credits.

There are different types of carbon markets: one mandatory and one voluntary. The former is managed by a state or international body, and includes tools such as carbon taxes to regulate energy-intensive industries such as utilities. The latter is where companies and individuals trade credits without need. And he is the one facing the heat.

The problem is that there is no centralized platform on which these credits can be traded. Voluntary carbon credits can be purchased directly from suppliers on registries – such as Vera or Gold Standard – or through exchanges such as ACX. This means that there is no universal standard under which credit is certified and validated.

“No one is monitoring what is being put on the market,” Lam said.

In January, a report from BloombergNEF researchers said the total value of carbon credits issued and sold to help companies meet their decarbonization goals could reach $1 trillion by 2037 — given the right rules. Under.

With tighter monitoring, where companies can only buy verified carbon credits, offset prices could rise above $250 a tonne.

“Today’s offset market, built mostly on bilateral transactions for cheap loans, is potentially digging its own grave,” the report said. “Buyers need transparency, clear definition of quality and easy access to premium supply, otherwise future years will be similar to what we saw in 2022.”

Advocates were hopeful that a solution would emerge this month.

In the 2015 Paris Agreement, Article 6 sets out some rules for how carbon trading could work. But at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, countries failed to adopt those standards.

“Implementation of Article 6.4 would provide a new structure for the global carbon market, opening up new demand for credits, with the UN setting rules on eligibility,” the researchers wrote in an S&P Global note on Wednesday.

“Lack of progress on Article 6 [is] “This is likely to further limit the growth of the carbon market,” he added.

