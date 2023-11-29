CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global carbon fiber construction repair market It is estimated at USD 119 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 192 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028. According to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Aging infrastructure, government support for construction repair projects and rapid urbanization are driving the growth of the carbon fiber construction repair market. The high growth of construction repair composites can be attributed to the increasing number of construction repair projects globally due to increasing population, rapid urbanization and high economic growth in some regions. Emerging markets like China, UAE and Saudi Arabia are showing significant growth due to the above factors. Furthermore, construction repair composites are better alternatives to traditional alternatives, i.e. steel and aluminum. This has been a decisive factor in carbon fiber composite growth, especially in regions such as North America and Europe, where the use of construction repair composite products is high.

List of Major Players in Carbon Fiber Construction Repair Market,

Sika AG (Switzerland) Mapei Spa (Italy) Fosrock Inc. (UAE) Master Builders Solutions (Germany) Critica Infrastructure (US) AB-Schomberg Yapi Kimyasalari AS (Türkiye) Dovaxa (UAE) Dextra Group (Thailand) Rhino Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Products (US) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. (US) Antop Global Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Siereg Geotec S.r.l. (Italy) Chomrat Group (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Carbon Fiber Construction Repair Market:

Driver: High demand for better performing materials. restrictions: High cost of carbon fiber. opportunity: Increasing demand from emerging markets. Challenges: Development of technology to reduce cycle time.

Key findings of the study:

In terms of both value and volume, the carbon fiber fabric segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2022. Residential and commercial building applications are expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to have the largest share in 2022.

Carbon fiber cloth is a lightweight, high-strength material that is increasingly being used in commercial building repairs. It is particularly suitable for repairing and strengthening concrete structures, the most common type of commercial building structure. It can be used to repair a wide range of concrete defects including cracks, fissures, delamination and corrosion. It can also be used to strengthen concrete structures to increase their load-bearing capacity or resistance to seismic forces. Typically, epoxy bonding is used to attach carbon fiber fabric to concrete surfaces. The fabric is first cut to size before being attached to the concrete with a special epoxy resin. The epoxy resin creates a strong and long-lasting bond between the fabric and the concrete.

On the basis of type, the carbon fiber construction repair market has been segmented into bar, fabric, plate and others. Fiber-reinforced composite materials (FRP) have been widely used in the engineering field in recent years to strengthen, repair, and refurbish concrete, steel, and other material components. Carbon fiber fabrics are used as reinforcement technology in civil engineering. To create a composite body FRP, carbon fiber fabric is glued to the surface of a structure or component with a resin-based bonding material. The goal of collaborative work with a structure or component is to strengthen the structural component and improve force performance. This technology has superior mechanical properties, durability and process performance.

Based on application, the carbon fiber construction repairs market has been segmented on the basis of residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure and industrial. The infrastructure sector is anticipated to be the major application in the carbon fiber construction repair market. Bridge rehabilitation, along with bridge strengthening and bridge repair, has become the most widely used application of carbon fiber products in the construction repair industry. Carbon fiber reinforcement is used to repair cracks in foundation walls and strengthen the structural integrity of horizontally bowed or cracked concrete walls. Carbon fiber adds durability and stability to structures and also prevents the spread of wall cracks.

