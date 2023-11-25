Carbon capture plant aims to fight climate change by pulling CO2 from the air

In the fight against climate change, every new tool and development is welcome. The latest breakthrough technology does not block carbon emissions, but instead pulls them directly from the air. A start-up called Heirloom Carbon Technologies has opened the first commercial plant in the United States to use direct air capture, which absorbs greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

To capture carbon dioxide, the company uses limestone, one of the most abundant rocks on the planet. Since limestone forms when calcium oxide combines with carbon dioxide, Heirloom has found a way to use it like a sponge that they can wring out again and again. The plant heats the limestone and extracts carbon dioxide from it. After this process, what is left is a fine white powder – which is calcium oxide. The team then places the powder in a metal tray and exposes it to the open air, adds water, and waits for three days for it to turn back into limestone, starting the cycle again. The entire process is powered by renewable energy.

As for carbon dioxide pulled from the air, Heirloom has permanently sealed the gas by mixing it into concrete, where it can’t escape. The company is also considering burying the captured carbon dioxide in underground storage wells.

The plant, located in California’s Central Valley, is relatively small. Currently, it has the capacity to absorb a maximum of 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is equivalent to the exhaust of approximately 200 cars. The team is still tweaking variables that could speed up the process and reduce costs. Yet the company hopes to grow faster by copying its simple model. “We want to get to millions of tonnes of production per year,” said Shashank Samala, the company’s chief executive officer. “That means copying and pasting this basic design over and over again.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, “The science is clear: cutting carbon emissions through renewable energy alone will not prevent the harm caused by climate change.” “Direct air capture technology is a game-changing tool that gives us the opportunity to remove the carbon pollution that has been produced in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution.”

Fortunately, Heirloom and companies with similar approaches are getting support from multimillion-dollar companies like Microsoft, which has pledged to remove 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. After all, big companies see direct air capture as a more concrete way to fight climate change than regular carbon offsets, which are sometimes harder to track. On the other hand, it is an expensive technology, and some fear that it could be used by gas and oil companies to prolong the use of fossil fuels. Heirloom has pledged not to accept support from these industries.

Although Heirloom and its technology are seeing results, there is still a long way to go. Still, their efforts and the support they are receiving are a step in the right direction. Heirloom’s work seems especially urgent in a scenario where traditional approaches like planting trees and switching to clean energy may no longer be enough to stem the damage to our planet.

