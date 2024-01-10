SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Caravel International Group (the “Company”, Nasdaq: CACO), a leading global ocean technology company, today announced that it has closed a securities offering with two institutional investors (the “Company”). Purchase agreement has been made. “Investors”) to issue and sell securities worth $1.5 million as upfront payment for an initial tranche of $3.3 million in a private placement of up to $6.8 million on January 5, 2024, which closed on January 10, 2024. The remaining $1.8 million initial tranche will be paid to the Company upon the satisfaction of certain post-closing conditions set forth in the securities purchase agreement.

The investment is in the form of a senior secured convertible promissory note (the “Note”). The maturity period of the note is 18 months. In addition, the Notes will be convertible into ordinary shares of the Company at an initial conversion price equal to $1.00 per share, subject to adjustments specified further in the Notes. The note will be repaid in cash on maturity. Before maturity, investors can convert the notes into ordinary shares on terms specified in the agreement. The notes include certain prepayment options and participation rights. The private placement is subject to customary closing conditions. As part of the investment, investors are also granted five-year warrants equal to 50% of the amount funded at an initial exercise price equal to $1.00 per share, subject to adjustment.

After deducting the placement agent’s commission and other offering expenses payable by the Company, the Company’s net proceeds were approximately $1 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this financing for general working capital purposes.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the private placement.

The Company has agreed to file a registration statement for the resale of the Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the Notes and exercise of the Warrants. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, additional tranches of funding may be provided by mutual agreement of the investors and the Company in an aggregate amount up to $6.8 million including the first tranche. Investors are entitled to receive additional warrants equal to 50% of the increased funding amount with an exercise price equal to the VWAP on the trading day immediately preceding the next closing date.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Caravel International Group

Caravel is a global ocean technology company. Its business consists of two segments: the traditional business in international shipping, operated by Topsheen companies (Topsheen Shipping Group Corporation (Samoa) and its subsidiaries) and the new CO-Tech business under Singapore Garden Technology Pte. Ltd. As a traditional business, Caravel’s international shipping business has generated all the revenue. CO-TECH business is a new development building on the existing shipping business. This enables the wood to be dried during the maritime shipping process, as well as making full use of shipping time, space and the waste heat of exhaust gas from shipping vessels. Caravel’s CO-Tech industry has no historical operations and has not generated revenue. Caravel is headquartered in Singapore.

forward-looking statements

This announcement contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the US private securities litigation reform. Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements made herein regarding the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies and which are preceded by or preceded by the words “believe,” “expect,” ” “Anticipate,” “future,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions, are “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed in its filings, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company’s future results may differ materially from anticipated results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the results indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of publication, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caravelle-international-group-announces-a-private-placement-of-up-to-6-8-million-302031949.html

SOURCE Caravel International Group

Source