Car repairs are becoming expensive. here's why

“Customers are definitely getting sticker shock,” said David Goldsmith, owner of the repair shop Urban Classics in New York City’s Brooklyn borough.

Repair costs are increasing relative to the overall rate of inflation. Motor vehicle maintenance and repair costs increased by 4.1% per year from November 2013 to November 2023, compared to only 2.8% for the overall consumer price index.

The growth has been especially sharp since the pandemic. Before that, repair costs had increased at an annual rate of about 3.5% to 5%, according to Mitchell, a company that makes software for the collision repair and auto insurance sectors. But in 2022, the rate increased to about 10%, and has not declined since.

The problem is mysterious.

“I think what we can say is true that the cost of collision insurance claims is increasing,” said Matt Moore, senior vice president of the Highway Loss Data Institute at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. “After that, it’s hard to say why.”

Vehicle repairs may become more expensive. Accidents can be even more serious.

According to HLDI, cars in 2022 will be 33% heavier and almost twice as powerful as in 1985. Meanwhile, speeding and traffic accidents have increased.

Collisions involving heavy vehicles at high speed mean worse accidents.

Data manipulation may also occur. Low-speed accidents, which are less serious and less costly, are decreasing due to improvements in safety technology.

Cars are also loaded with more stuff, so more mistakes can happen. About 20% have turbochargers attached to the engine, which squeeze out more power and improve efficiency. Two-thirds have an all-wheel drive system – a huge jump from 10% in the 1980s. All these changes add equipment that can break.

Lighter materials such as aluminum are becoming increasingly popular but can become brittle and require replacement. There are fewer parts in cars due to new manufacturing methods, but those that do exist are much larger and more expensive to replace.

The changes don’t stop here.

“Now your average regular car is basically a walking network of computers,” Goldsmith said.

Computerization of cars has been developing slowly for decades, but has changed “dramatically” in the past decade, said Ryan Mandel, director of performance consulting at Mitchell.

“You could have the same accident that happened 10 years ago,” Mandel said. “But now you have three additional sensors that are on the affected part of the vehicle that you now have to potentially replace.”

Meanwhile, the talent to repair cars is rare. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing shortages.

According to Mitchell, in 2019, the average labor rate for repairs in the US was less than $50 an hour. At the end of 2023 it was close to $60. Most of that increase occurs in 2022 and 2023.

As people drove less during the Covid years, demand for repairs went down. Technicians left the industry to seek other work.

The pandemic also increased the cost of parts. Shipping disruptions contributed to the increase.

In 2022, the cost of parts obtained from automakers increased by 10%, and aftermarket parts increased by 17%, while the general annual inflation rate was 0% to 4%.

Many in the auto sector think costs cannot continue to rise at this rate. The industry is undergoing its biggest transformation in the last hundred years – from gasoline to electric, and from mechanical to digital.

“If cars are to be affordable, they must also be affordable to maintain,” said Alan Amici, president and CEO of the Center for Automotive Research. “And they have to be affordable to repair, otherwise our vehicle sales will go down. So I think automakers will be motivated to reduce those costs.”

Source: www.cnbc.com