Car market update: Full speed ahead to 2024

Light vehicle sales see a strong rebound in 2023, mirroring demand growth from previous years, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions. We expect the European and US markets to achieve double-digit growth this year, with global light vehicle sales increasing by approximately 8% in 2023. The outlook for next year is less certain – but after a few years of low production, we still expect modest growth in 2024.

After such a remarkable surge, we expect next year’s growth to slow to 2-3%, with the three largest auto markets – China, the United States and Europe – all growing within that range. We expect a more balanced picture between production and sales in 2024, reflecting greater coordination between supply and demand next year.

Global car sales rise again in 2023, levels lower than before pandemic

What are the risks to our base case for 2024?

While our expected growth rate of 2-3% in global car sales in 2024 seems relatively modest, it still points to market expansion. In our base case, the three major auto markets will avoid severe economic contraction. However, the main risks include a further decline in consumer confidence, renewed supply chain disruptions and/or worsening labor markets with a further increase in geopolitical tensions.

We will keep an eye on any signs of a decline in consumer demand due to the overall economic environment or as a result of declining purchasing power in combination with higher financing costs. Heading into the new year, order books are still well filled and replacement demand from corporate fleets remains relatively strong. However, on balance, we think there are more downside risks than upside to our otherwise benign outlook for the auto sector in 2024.

Electrification is progressing, but there are signs of a slowdown in 2023

The electrification process continued to advance during the year, with China leading the three major regional auto markets and the country’s share of new energy vehicle sales exceeding 30% in the 2023 fiscal year.

In Europe, battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales reached 23% of total car sales (including BEV share of 15%) in the first nine months of this year, although there are differences between countries. Disagreements are on the rise. In the US, penetration rates are low – still below the 10% level, but gradually increasing year after year. However, we had expected a slightly stronger uptick this year. Automakers have experienced a slowdown in the pace of order growth for EVs amid higher finance costs (EVs are often financed through private leasing because of the residual value involved), as well as a greater number of people purchasing new The wait for more affordable models and concerns over charging opportunities are growing. To a large group of potential EV drivers who don’t have access to home-charging options.

EV-shares continue to expand, but at a slower pace, especially in Europe

Intensified competition and more attractive pricing helps electrification

In Europe, the introduction of electric cars has reached the intermediate stage. Those who are able to charge regularly at home and who are eligible for financial assistance are already driving electric cars. This is also increasingly the case in the US, where long mileage plays a more important role in day-to-day car use. Businesses continue to promote electric driving to corporate drivers, but ‘middle class drivers’ could lead to a new wave of electrification as EVs are still not on the same level for everyone.

After the interruption due to high prices of battery materials, the downward trend of battery prices is set to resume, which is beneficial for comparison. At the same time, price competition has also intensified as Tesla looks to increase its production volumes, Chinese brands are pushing for European market share and incumbents are seeking to protect their market position. These dynamics could lead to more attractive EV options.

Chinese brands are meeting customer needs

The introduction of smaller and cheaper models could also help drive change. Well-known brands like Volkswagen and Tesla have announced plans to introduce more affordable cars to the market – but they aren’t quite there yet. At the same time, Chinese brands like BYD and MG already offer more affordable models with adequate range (like the Korean brand, Kia). These cars are likely to meet customer needs, as proven by the growing market share in Western Europe in 2023. Potential regulatory intervention – that is, imposing higher tariffs on Chinese brands – could alter their market position. European brands also have interest in China, and Chinese cars could help advance electric vehicles overall. For now, we expect the flow of Chinese electric cars to the European market to continue.

Overall, there are (economic) barriers to electrification, but also some headwinds. We expect the trend towards greater electrification to broadly continue into 2024 – although likely at a somewhat slower pace and to varying degrees between regional and national markets.

As the market shifts to EVs, supply chain partners face drastic changes

From an industry perspective, car and auto parts manufacturers are also going through a process of transformation in their product offerings. Although there is relative consensus from a policy and strategy perspective, the transition process is fairly straightforward. Individual original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and auto parts manufacturers each have their own individual paths and technological solutions. We believe that electrification will be a key area of ​​operational focus for OEMs and auto parts manufacturers in 2024 and things will remain that way through the end of this decade.

We’ll also be watching to see whether any other technological developments – including autonomous driving and solid-state batteries – will have an impact on the electrification process and the industry landscape. Along with the development of a full-scale electric product portfolio, production innovations such as Tesla’s ‘Gigacasting’ are also likely to disrupt the automotive supply chain. Trade supply chains will also be restructured amid a new geopolitical reality around protectionism and the implementation of new regulations such as the European Commission’s Critical Raw Materials Act, as well as lessons learned from recent supply disruptions. Amid these changing patterns, suppliers must keep a close eye on the market and think ahead to remain relevant.

