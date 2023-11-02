Car market shrank, but electric vehicles maintained extremely high market share in October

The Tesla Model Y, Toyota bZ4X and Skoda Enyaq iV were the best-selling cars overall.

November 01, 2023 at 2:09 pm ET

In October, the Norwegian car market once again recorded a significant 29 percent year-on-year decline, with new registrations falling to 8,925. Because of this, the year-to-date result of 104,424 is now in deep red at -9.4 percent year-on-year.

Despite the fact that people are buying new cars in smaller numbers, the market is dominated by rechargeable cars, which maintain their extremely high market share.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), 8,151 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (down 25 percent year-on-year), accounting for 91.3 percent of the total volume (compared to 87.7 percent a year earlier). In other words, electrification moves forward.

All-electric car registrations declined 23 percent year-on-year to 7,516, representing 84.2 percent of the market (compared with 77.5 percent a year earlier). Plug-in hybrids add an additional 7.1 percent share with 635 new registrations, although volumes declined 44 percent year-on-year, indicating PHEVs are not as attractive to customers.

An interesting fact is that gasoline vehicles represent only 1.0 percent of the market, diesel vehicles only 2.2 percent and non-rechargeable hybrids 5.5 percent, a total of 8.7 percent. This would explain why manufacturers are already selling (or will soon sell) only plug-in cars (like Volkswagen, starting in 2024).

Plug-in passenger car registrations last month (year-on-year change):

BEVs: 7,516 (down 23%) and 84.2% market share

PHEV: 635 (down 44%) and 7.1% market share

Total: 8,151 (down 25%) and 91.3% market share

More than 94,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Norway so far this year, accounting for about 90 percent of total car sales.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (year-on-year change):

BEV: 87,190 (down 3%) and 83.5% market share

PHEV: 7,278 (down 36%) and 7% market share

Total: 94,468 (down 7%) and 90.5% market share

For context, in the 12 months to 2022, more than 153,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway (87.8 percent of the total volume).

In terms of best-selling cars, the Tesla Model Y was once again number one overall in October with 648 new registrations and 20,223 year-to-date results (19.4 percent of all car sales). Relatively close behind the Model Y were the Toyota bZ4X (553) and the Skoda Enyaq iV (533).

In the list of best-selling cars, we can see almost entirely all-electric models and crossovers/SUVs, which seems to be the ultimate combo.

Source: insideevs.com