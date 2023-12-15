Car insurance premiums are skyrocketing for millions of UK consumers

Car insurance premiums have increased by up to 60%. (Richard Baker via Getty Images)

Confidence in the insurance industry has hit record lows as millions of people have experienced rising premiums.

The U.S.’s monthly consumer insights tracker showed that confidence in insurers has fallen to -24, the lowest score since tracking began in August 2020.

The data revealed that only 21% of consumers trust insurance companies, while 44% expressed distrust. Consumers tend to be more negative about their insurance provider when premiums are rising, especially car insurance costs.

“With insurance premiums continuing to rise and many consumers reporting bad experiences with their insurer, it is hardly surprising that confidence in the industry continues to decline,” said Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy.

According to data from Confused.com, the cost of car insurance increased by almost 60% in the 12 months to October 2023.

The average comprehensive car insurance policy is now £924, marking an increase of £338 on last year.

‘Insurance is too expensive’

Consumers are questioning the reasons behind the premium hikes as some accuse insurers of focusing only on profits.

One respondent said, “Insurance companies go to great lengths to maximize their profits and minimize the barriers to paying customers. This has nothing to do with safety and everything to do with profit rather than people’s welfare.” Is.”

Another person said, “I think the price of insurance is too high and in the last year or so the prices have gone up a lot for no real reason.”

A woman from the North East said she had “very bad experiences in the past where they did not take my best interests into account and [my claim] The rumbling continued for about 2 years”.

Which one? That said insurers need to ensure that they are offering value for money and that their customer service is top-notch when a consumer needs to make a claim.

According to whom, consumer confidence in the insurance sector has fallen for the second consecutive quarter? Consumer Insight Tracker, an online survey conducted by Yonder Consulting with approximately 2,000 respondents per month. (Source: Which?) (Which one?)

Contents cover insurance among the most difficult

Data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shows that of the 34 insurance types they monitor, standalone buildings and contents cover has the least chance of paying out claims.

While car insurance claims were accepted at a rate of 99% last year, standalone building cover, which is important for incidents like fire or flood, saw only a 68% acceptance rate.

The financial regulator’s new consumer charge emphasizes higher standards for consumer protection, urging insurers to ensure value, support and transparency.

Which one? has called on the Financial Conduct Authority to take action against any firms found to have committed deficiencies.

“Anyone who is unhappy with their current insurer should consider switching or bargaining. Our research shows that the price quoted by your insurer is not necessarily the best price available and doing your research on comparison sites, haggling and switching can lead to savings,” said Concha.

Which one? It advises people to always compare deals from different insurers to get the best rate. When speaking on the phone with an insurer, have both the competitor’s rate and the current rate, including this year’s offer and the previous price being paid.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com