Car companies are suddenly extremely concerned about the future of EVs

If electric vehicles are going to be the eco-friendly future of cars, their popularity among buyers right now isn’t reflecting that.

Major automakers are increasingly candid about the technology’s disappointing forecast, insider report, and are starting to significantly cut back on their EV investments.

Domestically, one of the largest automakers to sound the alarm was General Motors. In an earnings call this week, the company said it was abandoning its goal of making 100,000 EVs in the second half of this year and 400,000 EVs by the first half of 2024. It hasn’t revealed new targets, and said it doesn’t know when it will hit its previous ones.

"It's been a little bumpy as we move toward the transition to EVs," GM CEO Mary Barra said in the earnings call.

However, GM faces other big problems that could play into its conservative projections, including a months-long strike by factory workers and massive setbacks at its robotaxi division Cruise, which has halted all of its driverless operations. .

Still, GM is not alone in its concerns. Mercedes-Benz reported a decline in its third-quarter earnings, blaming price cuts and supply chain issues, though it stressed it was not changing its EV targets.

"It's a pretty brutal place," said Harald Wilhelm, CFO of Mercedes-Benz. "I can hardly imagine that the current status quo is entirely sustainable for everyone."

Japanese automakers seem to agree. This week, Honda announced it was abandoning its plans to release a lineup of small EVs priced under $30,000 — which would have been a much-needed boon for buyers looking for a cheap vehicle in an expensive market.

"After studying it for a year, we decided it would be difficult as a business, so for the time being we are finishing development of an affordable EV," Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said in an interview.

Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda said that with demand for EVs in the US declining, the industry is thinking about the technology.

Toyoda was quoted as saying, "People are finally seeing reality." He suggested that EVs are not the only way to reach carbon-neutral goals.

Despite all the disappointments, it’s worth noting that EV sales are actually still growing. According to research firm Motor Intelligence, sales are expected to increase by 51 percent in the first half of 2023. Instead, what’s giving automakers pause is that the pace of that growth has slowed to a whopping 71 percent in the latter half of 2022.

Nonetheless, car prices across the board have still not recovered from their increases during the COVID-19 pandemic, with EVs being particularly expensive. As of July, the average EV in the US sold for more than $4,000 more than a gas-powered car.

All told, it may be too early to sound the death knell on the technology – but what’s worrying is that automakers themselves are talking doom.

