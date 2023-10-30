NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, Global Car Care Products Market Estimated to increase in size 3585.56 million US dollars From 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow CAGR of 5.48% During the forecast period. The increasing demand for aftermarket car cleaning products is especially driving the growth of the car care products market. The market expansion is being driven by increasing consumer awareness and increasing availability of automobile cleaning products. In terms of the number of sellers, their product offerings and service networks, the automobile aftermarket is experiencing different market dynamics in different regions. For example, the automotive aftermarket in APAC is expanding rapidly due to the entry of new businesses in both offline markets and e-commerce platforms. Therefore, increasing demand for aftermarket car cleaning products will drive the growth of the worldwide auto care products market during the forecast period. For more information on the car care products market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Care Products Market 2023-2027

covid analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a severely negative impact on the growth of the global automotive components and accessories market in 2020. Additionally, strict social distancing and travel limitations resulted in a negative impact on business operations in the first half of 2020. Place. This impacted the expansion of the automotive components market globally. Worldwide, sales of non-essential goods and services, as well as vehicle parts and accessories, were seen to decline. However, sales of vehicle parts and accessories increased in 2021 due to the easing of restrictions on trade and the lifting of lockdowns. This is expected to result in an increase in demand for automotive parts and accessories during the forecast period, which will favorably impact the market expansion of the global automotive components and accessories market.

The automobile supply chain has been affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Auto sales are expected to decline slightly in 2022 as a result of significant price volatility and disrupted product supply. The prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to delays in the production of finished goods. This has had a significant impact on the development of the automotive industry, hurting European customers' interest in this sector. This will negatively impact the growth of the global automotive market during the forecast period.

Global Car Care Products Market – Five Forces

The global car care products market is fragmented, and the five forces analyzed include-

Global Car Care Products Market – Customer Perspective

The report covers the market adoption lifecycle from the innovator stage to the laggard stage. It focuses on the adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Additionally, the report also includes key purchasing criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Car Care Products Market – Segmentation Assessment

section overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Internal and External), End-User (Retail and Professional), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The interior segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing demand for automobile cleaning products and solutions. The growth in demand for car care products is due to the increasing understanding of automobile accessories among customers.

geography overview

According to geography, the global car care products market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global car care products market.

APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major countries in the regional market. Due to high growth rate this region will be able to strengthen its position in the auto care products market. Additionally, countries like China and Japan are also leading the e-commerce market in terms of online shopping. Therefore, the region offers ideal conditions for the growth of the car care products market.



Global Car Care Products Market , market dynamics

Major trends affecting the market

Increasing focus on car maintenance and extending the lifespan of vehicles are the key trends driving the growth of the car care products market.

The lifespan of vehicles is getting longer in developed countries like the US, China and Europe, increasing the number of vehicles on the road globally.

The lifespan of automobiles is further increasing due to the increased use of reliable parts and components, regular maintenance services and increased customer knowledge about the importance of keeping cars in good working condition.

Due to increasing lifespan of vehicles, demand for various automotive care products including interior and exterior protection/dressing/cleaning solutions is increasing. Thus, the market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The major challenge hindering the growth of the car care products market is counterfeit car care products and solutions ,

Due to the extreme unstructuredness of the market and lack of regulation, there is a strong possibility of selling low-quality, counterfeit goods.

As competition increases and new competitors enter the market with strong pricing strategies, the availability of such counterfeit goods increases annually.

However, during the forecast period, the proliferation of counterfeit car care products is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends and challenges are the factors of market dynamics that inform the outcomes and sustainability of businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Car Care Products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the car care products market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of car care products market size and its contribution to the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of car care products market in APAC, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of car care products market vendors

Browse the Technavio “Consumer Discretionary” research report

