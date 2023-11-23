Capturing large amounts of carbon as a solution is an 'illusion' - IEA

The oil and gas industry is counting on carbon capture as a “fix” for climate change. The IEA’s new report dispels that idea and offers real solutions.

The oil and gas sector currently accounts for only 1% of clean energy investments globally. A special report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) released ahead of the COP28 climate summit outlines how the fossil fuel industry can “take a more responsible approach and contribute positively to the new energy economy.”

In other words, the fossil fuel industry needs to move on the path to renewable energy Now, and not with large-scale carbon capture. The IEA provides a roadmap in its new report, “The Oil and Gas Industry in the Net Zero Transition.”

Global demand for both oil and gas will peak by 2030, if not by 2025. If governments keep their national energy and climate promises, by 2050 demand will be 45% below today’s levels. The path to reaching net zero emissions by mid-century, which is necessary to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C within reach, will require oil and gas use to fall by more than 75% by 2050.

Or, to put it in monetary terms, the report’s analysis shows that if all national energy and climate targets are achieved, the current valuation of private oil and gas companies would fall by 25% from the $6 trillion today. may fall further to 60%. The world is on track to limit global warming to 1.5C.

status quo is impossible

The report claims that every oil and gas company’s transition strategy should include a plan to reduce emissions from its own operations – yet companies aiming to reduce their emissions account for 50% of global oil and gas production. Participates less than.

The IEA also states that carbon capture cannot be used as a lynchpin by the fossil fuel industry to maintain the status quo. If oil and natural gas consumption grows as projected under today’s policy settings, limiting temperature rise to 1.5C would require a “completely unimaginable” 32 billion tonnes of carbon for use or storage by 2050. This includes 23 billion tonnes through direct air transport. Capture.

The amount of electricity required to power these technologies will exceed World electricity demand Today.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said:

As the world continues to grapple with the impacts of the worsening climate crisis, continuing business as usual is neither socially nor environmentally responsible. [oil and gas] The industry really needs to commit to helping the world meet its energy needs and climate goals – which means abandoning the illusion that large-scale carbon capture is the solution.

How to be part of the solution

The report finds that the oil and gas sector is well-positioned to scale up some key technologies for the transition to clean energy, such as offshore wind and geothermal energy. It will also have to make changes in many other aspects of its business. It needs to increase investment in EV charging facilities – converting gas stations into EV stations. The region may also make headway in the plastics recycling industry as global bans on plastics continue to increase.

Other than this, Production, Transportation and Processing Oil and gas result in about 15% of global energy-related emissions – equivalent to the entire energy-related emissions of the US. To limit global warming to 1.5C by 2050, emissions from the fossil fuel industry must be reduced by 60% by 2030. The emissions intensity of the highest-emitting oil and gas producers is currently five to 10 times that of the lowest-emitting producers, showing huge potential. for improvement. It therefore needs to increase efficiency and electrify its facilities across the region.

Reducing emissions from methane, which accounts for half of total emissions from oil and gas operations, would also provide a big win, as methane reduction strategies are well-known and affordable.

The oil and gas industry plans to invest about $20 billion in clean energy in 2022, or about 2.5% of its total capital spending. It can and should do much better. The IEA says that to be in line with the Paris Agreement, it must commit 50% of its capital expenditure to clean energy projects by 2030, in addition to investments required to reduce emissions from its operations.

Not only is it imperative that the fossil fuel sector shift gears to limit global warming – it’s also good business.

Photo: Eutrophication and Hypoxia by “Coal Power Plant” is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

If you live in an area where natural disasters occur frequently, and you’re interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a reliable, trustworthy solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to use solar energy. They have hundreds of pre-verified solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and savings of 20-30% compared to working alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls unless you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

It’s easy to compare your personalized solar quotes online and you’ll have access to impartial energy consultants to help you every step of the way. get started Here, -Advertisement*

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: electrek.co