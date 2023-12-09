Captivating Beginners: 15 Podcasts That Instantly Capture Your Intelligence wealth of geeks

There’s a good chance you have a few minutes every day for a podcast, even if it isn’t convenient for most people to add a few college classes or survey courses into their busy schedules. Listening to podcasts is a fun, engaging, and educational way to spend time. Here are some super clever listening options for those who need brain stimulation.

1. Lexicon Valley

Image credit: Lexicon Valley Podcast.

Each edition of this programme, hosted by linguist John McWhorter, highlights a grammatical or etymological topic and highlights some interesting anecdotes. The origin of the term “baby mama” and whether languages ​​have simplified over time has been the subject of recent episodes.

2. Freakonomics Radio

Image credit: Freakonomics Radio Podcast.

Want to understand economics? This podcast is hosted by Stephen J. Dubner, a journalist and co-author of the hugely popular Freakonomics Books. The show not only addresses important issues while keeping things light-hearted, but also presents them in unexpectedly perceptive ways.

3. Initial talk

Image credit: Startock Podcast.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist, explores unusual topics such as the physics of basketball or the underlying science game of Thrones This program explains the complexity of space and science topics like climate change and solar eclipse. Even though Tyson has a good sense of humor, his celebrity and comedy co-hosts together make it really entertaining.

4. Radiolab

Image credit: Radiolab Podcast.

For years, this podcast has been a must-listen for anyone interested in scientific and philosophical issues, both for the topics it covers and how it does it. The show’s interviews and stories are combined with creative sound design and editing to create an engaging listening environment in which hosts Jed Abumrad and Robert Krulwich can explore the week’s topic.

5. Everything in mind

Image credit: All in the Mind Podcast.

With host Claudia Hammond guiding listeners through unusual and interesting topics, including sleep paralysis, the psychology of self-driving cars and other strange areas of the human brain, this BBC radio program explores the limits and potential of the human brain. , offers a far better understanding of the human thought process.

6. Saw Bones

Image credit: Sawbones Podcast.

Created by Dr. Sydney McElroy and her husband Justin, it sheds light on this strange medical history, examining all the bizarre and wrong ways doctors have tried to help people in past eras – often to the contrary.

7. Planet Money

Image credit: Planet Money Podcast.

The program, which began in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, addresses complex economic issues and explains them in terms that are understandable to the average person. It explores a variety of topics from the cost of higher education to the mysterious chicken tax in California and how they unexpectedly affect the wider world.

8. Hidden Brain

Image credit: Hidden Brain Podcast.

This episode explores how we make choices and establish habits without always being aware of them. Host and NPR social science correspondent, Shankar Vedantam, explores what motivates behavior, how it affects your life, and how you can improve it using the latest psychology and sociology research.

9. President

Image credit: Presidential Podcast.

This Washington Post drama offers some entertaining and enlightening insight into the history of the executive branch at a time when presidential politics can be tragic. The podcast examines each of the people holding the nation’s highest office in forty-four episodes leading up to Election Day 2016, with commentary from Pulitzer Prize-winning historians like David McCullough and journalists like Bob Woodward.

10. Sold a story

Image Credit: Sold a Story Podcast.

Scientists have known for decades about how children learn to read, but many schools ignore the evidence. They invest in teacher preparation programs and materials built around a fragmented theory. Emily Hanford looks at a publishing house, four writers, and a concept that has brought in millions of dollars.

11. Naked scientist

Image credit: The Naked Scientists Podcast.

The show’s scientific panelists talk about current science topics while taking questions from a live studio audience. These questions range from whether science can slow the aging process to how memory works. Those who are often turned off by such left-brained topics will find this an excellent choice because of its colorful, interactive, and accessible tone.

12. Winds of change

Image Credit: Winds of Change Podcast.

wind of change Explores the history of U.S. government efforts to influence foreign culture primarily through music, such as when President Eisenhower used jazz to introduce American art to foreign audiences in the 1950s and early 1960s. Musicians Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong.

13. Rekha

Image credit: The Line Podcast.

The program discusses Eddie Gallagher and war crimes prosecution. The podcast consists primarily of interviews with trial participants. Nevertheless, there are also significant parts that are structured as courtroom drama.

14. 99% invisible

Image Credit: 99% Invisible Podcast.

Book 99% invisible It highlights the objects that are right in front of us and that we pass by every day – works of architecture or design that go unnoticed in our lives. It highlights anything from baseball stadiums to stethoscopes to athletic bras, taking its name from Buckminster Fuller’s phrase, “99% of you are invisible and untouchable.”

15. The Tim Ferriss Show

Image Credit: Tim Ferriss Show Podcast.

The show tries to deconstruct the world’s most successful people, breaking away from the usual norm of breaking down complex topics. Through interviews with Richard Branson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Robbins, and many other celebrities, Tim Ferriss delivers valuable life hacks that challenge listeners’ preconceptions about what they think can improve their lives. With the goal of making know.

