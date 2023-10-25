Capricorn Daily Horoscope, October 26, 2023 predicts a good day for entrepreneurs

Capricorn – (22 December to 19 January)

Capricorn love horoscope today

Be lucky in love today. Spend more time with your lover and share your feelings. Open communication will help resolve minor differences, ensuring a happy relationship in the long run. Some Capricorn people will meet their ex-girlfriend, which will bring happiness in their personal life. However, married or committed natives should not do anything that may affect the marital relationship. Married men of Capricorn should also give up office romance because today your spouse can catch you red-handed.

Capricorn career horoscope today

Health care professionals will handle important tasks today. Some IT professionals, architects, mechanics, graphic designers and civil engineers will visit the customer’s office today. Students planning to go abroad will see positive results in college admissions. People associated with sales will face difficulty in meeting the target but things will be back on track in a day or two. Those who have an interview today will be successful in it. Entrepreneurs will also be happy to get additional money for business expansion.

Capricorn money horoscope today

Today your financial condition will improve as you will see good inflow of money. All minor money related problems including loan repayment will be resolved. Some Capricorn people will also buy new property. The latter is good for purchasing a vehicle. Businessmen will receive money and some entrepreneurs will also receive money in foreign currency. Today you can invest with confidence in business, stock and speculative trading.

Capricorn health horoscope today

Make sure you reduce eating unhealthy foods. Reduce sugar intake and eat more fruits and vegetables. Some seniors may develop chest-related problems that will require medical attention. If you feel any kind of discomfort, consult a doctor without wasting time.

Capricorn traits

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Dependable, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Dependable, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: persistent, stubborn, suspicious

persistent, stubborn, suspicious Sign: goat

goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: bones and skin

bones and skin Sign Ruler: saturn

saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday lucky color : grey

: grey lucky number :4

:4 Auspicious Gemstone: Sapphire

Capricorn compatibility chart

Natural Affinities: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, CapricornGood compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Low Compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. JN Pandey

Vedic Astrology and Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

