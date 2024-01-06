Capitol riot: Third anniversary highlights divided America

Three years after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, President Joe Biden has warned that Donald Trump is trying to stop democracy in its tracks.

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Capitol riot in Washington DC, the day President Joe Biden says “we almost lost America”.

The Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 saw a mob of Trump supporters take over the iconic building.

Inspired by Trump’s false claims of stolen votes in the 2020 US presidential election, more than 2,000 people attacked police and vandalized the Capitol.

He disrupted the certification of the Democrat’s victory — forcing politicians, who were busy counting Electoral College votes, to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

Most of the rioters came from a nearby rally where Trump had urged them to “fight like hell.”

More than 100 police officers were left bloodied, beaten and attacked by rioters who forced their way into the building.

Trump notoriously called the insurrectionists “patriots” and, according to Biden, “has promised to pardon them if he returns to office.”

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during or after the riot, including several officers who died by suicide, a woman who was shot and killed by police as she entered the House chamber, Tried to break in and three other Trump supporters were involved. Officials said he suffered a medical emergency.

Trump is running for a second term as president in 2024. Although he still enjoys the support of die-hard fans, both Maine and Colorado have removed his name from presidential primaries over his role in the Capitol incident.

He faces approximately 91 criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss to Biden and three other felony counts.

Trump denies all allegations and, instead, is arguing that Biden and top Democrats themselves are trying to undermine democracy by using the legal system to thwart the Republican campaign.

The anniversary of the insurrection comes at a time when America is deeply divided.

Fighting between the Republican and Democrat parties is scuttling several major decisions, including government spending and aid to Ukraine.

What do Americans think about the riot three years later?

According to the Pew Research Center, in the days following the attack, about 52% of American adults said Trump bore a great deal of responsibility for the January 6 attack.

By the beginning of 2022, this had dropped to 43%. The number of Americans saying Trump bears no responsibility increased from 24% in 2021 to 32% in 2022.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released this week found that nearly 7 in 10 Republicans say the attack is being talked about too much.

On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to decide whether Trump can be barred from voting because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Speaking in Iowa on Friday, Trump repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 election and his claim that the Capitol rioters were patriots.

He also called the long prison sentences given to some criminals — whom Trump calls “hostages” and who were convicted of crimes such as assaulting police officers or seditious conspiracy on January 6 — “one of the saddest things.” “

Also on Friday, Biden warned that Trump’s efforts to recapture the White House in 2024 are a serious threat to the country.

Speaking in Pennsylvania, Biden described the Capitol riot as a moment where “we almost lost America — lost everything.”

He said the presidential race – a possible rematch with Trump, the far-right GOP candidate – “everything” depends on whether American democracy will survive.

The speech, the President’s first political event of the election year, was intended to clarify the choices expected of voters come November.

Biden, who re-entered political life because he felt he was best able to defeat Trump in 2020, believes democracy will be needed to persuade voters to reject Trump once again. It is important to focus on protecting.

Source: www.euronews.com