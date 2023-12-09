Capitol Hill Rhetoric vs. Crypto Market Resilience

Friday Overview

XRP gained 4.54% on Friday. Following a 0.45% gain on Thursday, XRP finished the Friday session at $0.6725.

Investors shrug off Capitol Hill’s anti-crypto rhetoric

On Friday, the crypto community continued to respond to Capitol Hill’s recent anti-crypto rhetoric.

Amicus curiae lawyer John E. Deaton responded to a post by The Wolf of All Streets, saying,

“I’m seriously considering it.”

On Friday, The Wolf of All Streets posted,

“#FireElizabethWarren. Let’s make it trending.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren took aim at the crypto industry at a hearing of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Senator Warren called on the CEOs of US banks to give their opinion on crypto oversight, and called for crypto firms to come under banking regulations.

During the hearing, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon made anti-crypto remarks, saying,

“If I were the government, I would shut it down.”

However, despite the anti-crypto rhetoric, the crypto market made further gains. XRP revisited the $0.70 handle for the first time since November 13, with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching a 2023 high of $44,747.

The lack of progress toward a U.S. crypto regulatory framework has left the courts with much of the heavy lifting to do. The SEC’s defeat against Ripple and Grayscale’s victory support a more optimistic outlook. Court decisions have limited Senator Warren’s influence on the crypto market.

On Friday, Ripple chief legal officer Stuart Alderotti also took aim at the anti-crypto establishment. Alderotti responded to a post from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, saying,

“How many tax dollars were wasted on this ridiculousness?”

xrp price action

XRPUSD 091223 Weekly Chart

daily chart

XRP remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, with the EMAs sending bullish price signals.

An XRP break above the $0.7047 resistance level would bring the $0.75 handle and $0.7812 resistance level.

News related to the SEC vs. crypto case and crypto-spot ETF updates remain the focal point.

However, a fall through the $0.65 handle would give the bears a chance to move towards the $0.6354 support level and 50-day EMA.

The 14-day RSI reading, 70.62, shows XRP in overbought territory. Selling pressure may intensify at the $0.7047 resistance.

XRPUSD 091223 Daily Chart

4-hour chart

On 4-hours, XRP remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMA, with the EMA sending bullish price signals.

An XRP break above the $0.7047 resistance level would support a move towards the $0.7812 resistance level.

However, an XRP fall through the $0.65 handle would bring the $0.6354 support level and 50-day EMA into play. Buyer appetite may increase at $0.6350. The 50-day EMA is mixed with the support level at $0.6354.

The 4-hour RSI with a reading of 76.24 shows XRP in the overbought zone. Selling pressure may intensify at the $0.7047 resistance.

XRPUSD 091223 4-hour chart

