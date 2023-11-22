Business owners who want to earn cashback without paying annual fees have some business credit cards to consider. Among them are the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card, which offers 1.5% cashback on all purchases, and 5% cashback on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

Interestingly, there are two versions to suit a variety of business needs: the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card* for excellent credit and the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card for good credit. If you’re in the market for a business credit card, we’ll help you compare the two.

Why are there two Capital One Spark Cash Select cards?

The two Capital One Spark Cash Select credit cards offer many of the same benefits, but eligibility is based on your credit score. One card is for applicants with good credit, while the other card requires excellent credit. Generally speaking, using the FICO scoring model, a score between 670 and 739 is considered good, a score of 740 to 799 is very good, and a score of 800 and above is exceptional. If you want your version of excellent credit, follow these expert tips to raise your credit score.

The Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card for Good Credit has an introductory APR offer, while the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card for Excellent Credit lets users earn a cash bonus. Since other features are similar, this table can help identify the differences between the two cards:

Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card for good credit Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card for excellent credit welcome bonus nobody $750 cash bonus if you spend $6,000 on purchases within three months of account opening introductory april 0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months (then variable APR from 21.24% to 29.24%) nobody regular variable apr 21.24% to 29.24% 18.49% to 24.49% minimum credit lines $1,000 $2,000

welcome bonus

The Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card offers a welcome bonus for excellent credit. Business owners who are approved for this card can earn a $750 cash bonus after spending $6,000 on purchases within three months of account opening.

This bonus is offered on top of the cashback earned by the card on regular purchases and travel booked through Capital One. However, note that this version of the card does not Instead of charging a variable APR of 18.49% to 24.49% upon account opening, have an introductory APR.

introductory april

Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card good credit There is no welcome bonus. Instead, this card offers a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, followed by a variable APR of 21.24% to 29.24%.

Although replacing the welcome bonus with an intro APR may not seem beneficial, business owners who need to invest upfront in equipment or inventory may benefit more from having up to 12 months to pay off their balance. Is.

Rewards and Reward Redemption

The earning rate and redemption options are the same for both Capital One Spark Cash Select credit cards. Rewards with the card are unlimited, and as long as accounts are open and in good standing, cash back will not expire.

Here’s how you can earn and redeem rewards.

How do you earn rewards

With any version of this card, business owners can earn 1.5% cashback on all purchases and 5% cashback on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. This flat earning rate helps keep rewards simple, and it’s competitive among cash-back credit cards for business with no annual fee.

How to redeem your rewards

Both Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Cards are cash-back credit cards for business, but additional redemption options are also available:

Cashback in the form of a check in the mail

Statement credit to cover recent purchases

Business

gift card

apple products

Purchasing through Amazon.com or PayPal

Travel booked through Capital One Travel

how much are the prizes worth

Cash-back redemption rates for the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card are the same for most rewards. For example, if you earned 1.5% cashback on $100 spent, you can redeem $1.50 in cashback or statement credit. Gift card redemption rates through Capital One are the same, although you may need to meet a minimum amount to redeem.

Redemption values ​​for merchandise may provide lower reward values ​​overall.

business benefits

Both versions of the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card have similar features, including a free employee card that makes it easy to earn rewards on eligible purchases while tracking company-wide spending in one place.

Card members also get transaction details for easy tax filing, the ability to sync their accounts with Quicken, and the option to choose due dates that suit business needs.

benefits from travel

Both Capital One Spark Cash Select credit cards come with roadside assistance, which can help cardholders when they need flat tire replacement, fuel delivery, towing, and more. Like all Capital One credit cards, there is no foreign transaction fee on the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card.

Who are these cards best for

While the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Cards are for business owners with varying levels of credit worthiness, both cards are best for any business owner who wants to earn cashback with no annual fee.

Individuals with excellent credit can choose to earn a $750 cash bonus after spending $6,000 on purchases within three months of account opening. However, even if they qualify for a card with a cash bonus, business owners who need to invest in equipment, inventory or supplies for their business may prefer the version of the card that includes intro APR offer.

how to apply

Once you’ve decided which version of the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Card you want to apply for, the following steps can help you get approved.

Step 1: Gather Important Information : Make sure you have all the relevant information before applying. This includes personal information such as your address, phone number, Social Security Number (SSN), gross household income and monthly housing payment. The business information you’ll need to provide includes your business income, your Employer Identification Number (EIN), how old the company is, your type of business, your business structure, and monthly business expenses.

: Make sure you have all the relevant information before applying. This includes personal information such as your address, phone number, Social Security Number (SSN), gross household income and monthly housing payment. The business information you’ll need to provide includes your business income, your Employer Identification Number (EIN), how old the company is, your type of business, your business structure, and monthly business expenses. Step 2: Fill the Application : Press the button that says “Apply Now”, then fill out and submit your application.

: Press the button that says “Apply Now”, then fill out and submit your application. Step 3: Get your card: If you’ve been approved for one of the Capital One Spark Cash Select Credit Cards, you’ll typically receive it in the mail within seven to 10 business days. Capital One also notes that, if you are not approved for the card you applied for, you may automatically be considered for other credit card offers from the issuer.

optional card

If you want to earn cashback with a business card that has no annual fee and still enjoy an introductory APR, there are a few options to consider. These cards come with generous welcome bonuses, and are available to people with both good to excellent credit.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: This business credit card lets users earn a $900 cash bonus after spending $6,000 on purchases within three months of account opening. Cardholders can also earn 1.5% cashback on all purchases. Business owners also get a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, after which a variable APR of 18.49% to 24.49%.

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card: New card members can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases within three months of account opening. There will also be 2% cash-back on the first $50,000 in purchases, after which a 1% cash-back rate will apply. This card comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening, after which a variable APR of 18.49% to 26.49%.

Bottom-line

Both Capital One Spark Cash Select credit cards are good business credit cards because they each earn 1.5% cashback on regular purchases with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. Receiving either a $750 welcome bonus (after spending $6,000 in the first three months) or an intro APR for purchases makes these card options more flexible than some.

Then, there are also business credit cards with similar rewards rates that give you an intro APR for purchases and a generous welcome bonus all at once, so you don’t have to compromise.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on the objective, independent assessment of our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It is not provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.

