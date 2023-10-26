Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) reported net income of $1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2023, up from $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Total net revenue increased 4% to $9.4 billion.

Provisions for loan losses declined by $206 million to $2.3 billion.

Term-end loans held for investment increased by $3.5 billion to $314.8 billion in the quarter.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) announced its Q3 2023 earnings on October 26, 2023. The company reported net income of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per diluted common share, which represents an increase from net income of $1.4 billion, or $3.52. per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2023. It also represents an improvement from third quarter 2022 net income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share.

income statement summary

Capital One’s total net revenue increased 4% to $9.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Total non-interest expenses saw a slight increase of 1% to $4.9 billion, driven by a 10% increase in marketing and a 1% decrease in operating expenses. Pre-provision income rose 7% to $4.5 billion. Provisions for credit losses decreased by $206 million to $2.3 billion, including a net charge-off of $2.0 billion and a loan reserve build of $322 million. Net interest margin was 6.69%, an increase of 21 basis points. The efficiency ratio was 51.89%, and the operating efficiency ratio was 41.51%.

balance sheet summary

Capital One’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under the Basel III standardized approach was 13.0%. Term-end loans held for investment increased $3.5 billion, or 1%, to $314.8 billion in the quarter. Credit card term-end loans rose $4.3 billion, or 3%, to $146.8 billion, with household card term-end loans rising $4.3 billion, or 3%, to $140.3 billion. Total deposits increased by $2.3 billion, or 1%, to $346.0 billion at the end of the period, while average deposits increased by $1.3 billion, or less than 1%, to $345.0 billion. The interest-bearing deposit rate paid increased by 39 basis points to 3.30%.

company performance

Capital One’s Q3 2023 performance was marked by solid results, driven by strong top-line growth in the domestic card business. Founder, Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fairbank said,

We continued to deliver solid results in the third quarter driven by strong top-line growth in our domestic card business. Our modern technology capabilities are creating opportunities and improving performance in our businesses.

Overall, Capital One’s Q3 2023 earnings report indicates a positive financial performance with increased net income, revenue growth and a reduction in the provision for credit losses. The company’s balance sheet has also seen an increase in loans and total deposits held for investment, indicating a healthy financial position.

See the full 8-K earnings release (here) from Capital One Financial Corp. for more details.

