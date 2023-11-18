Capital investment in Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP) points to a promising future

Did you know that there are some financial metrics that can provide clues to a potential multi-bagger? Among other things, we would like to see two things; First, an increasing return on capital employed (ROCE) and second, the company’s expansion amount of capital employed. Simply put, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are constantly reinvesting their earnings at a higher rate of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP), we like what we see.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

To clarify if you’re unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Eneraqua Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.23 = UK£7.2 million ÷ (UK£50 million – UK£19 million) (Based on last twelve months till July 2023),

so, Eneraqua Technologies has an ROCE of 23%. This is a fantastic return and what’s more, it’s also higher than the average 9.8% earned by companies in the same industry.

ROCE

How is the return trend?

We would be very happy with returns on capital like Eneraqua Technologies. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively stable at around 23% and the business has deployed 1,316% more capital into its operations. These are the kind of returns most businesses would envy and considering they have reinvested again and again at these rates, it is even better. If Eneraqua Technologies can keep this up, we’ll be very bullish about its future.

Eneraqua Technologies, on the other hand, has performed well in reducing current liabilities to 38% of total assets over the last four years. Effectively suppliers now finance less of the business, which may reduce some elements of risk.

Final Conclusion on Eneraqua Technologies’ ROCE

In short, we would argue that Eneraqua Technologies has the potential to become a multi-bagger because it has been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. What’s surprising, however, is that the stock is down 88% in the last year, so other areas of the business could also be hurting its prospects. In any case, we like the underlying trends and will consider this stock further.

We saw that Eneraqua Technologies has some risks 3 warning signs (and 1 that’s potentially serious) we think you should know about.

