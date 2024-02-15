Capital flows: balancing market returns with economic risks

Bloomberg may join hands with JPMorgan to include India in its government bond index, which will increase the chances of global investors to park more funds in India. This comes as China’s stock market is struggling, increasing India’s appeal as a destination for equity investments. The net result will be good news for the capital markets.

However, for the real economy, the influx of dollars could push the rupee to unsustainable levels, hurting India’s export competitiveness. This phenomenon, known as the Dutch disease, was identified by The Economist in 1959 when examining the Netherlands’ decline in export competitiveness and increase in unemployment following the discovery of oil and gas in the North Sea. Much of the foreign exchange came from hydrocarbon exports. The value of the Dutch guilder (this was before the formation of the European Union and most EU members had adopted the euro as their currency) became overvalued, causing non-gas Dutch exports. Became less competitive.

Similarly, in resource-rich Africa, exports of minerals such as copper, diamonds, oil or gold have led to Dutch disease, as these exports bring significant foreign exchange but do not necessarily boost broader economic activity, and even That others can also make it. Exports are less competitive now that their own domestic prices translate into higher prices in foreign currencies that have depreciated against the currency of the commodity exporter.

Certainly, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tries to manage the value of the rupee to prevent it from becoming too strong due to financial flows, which could be volatile and detract from the fundamentals of the real economy. . Elsewhere in the world interest rate cuts, or quantitative easing, the creation of money by central banks, could suddenly reduce the cost of capital for the rich world’s investment pools, as well as their domestic rates of return, pushing them higher. May encourage you to search for. Returns to a country like India. If the policy behind the sudden influx of capital into India is reversed, money will also flow out.

To counter this resulting volatility, the RBI intervenes in the currency market, buying dollars to prevent the rupee from depreciating too much. Of course, the opposite of a cheap dollar is a strong rupee. When RBI buys dollars, it buys them with rupees, thereby causing additional increase in the supply of rupees. This excess liquidity could fuel inflation. To deal with this, the RBI can sell bonds to absorb the extra rupee, but the increased supply of bonds will lower their prices and thereby increase yields. The net result of dollar inflows that increase the number of billionaires based on stock market valuations, in addition to increasing the value of existing billionaires, will be to raise interest rates, strengthen the currency, and reduce export competitiveness.

In other words, from a short-term perspective, what brings happiness to the financial markets may harm the real economy. For example, strong U.S. jobs data indicating economic recovery may create inflation fears, discouraging the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates, which in turn has a negative impact on stock markets.

Does this mean that additional inflows of portfolio capital are not good for the economy? Of course, it is not so. Even as portfolio flows come and go, some part of it remains sticky, allowing the net flow to remain positive. And this not only deepens capital markets, but also provides investable capital for the real economy.

When foreign direct investment comes in, money flows into the company and the area where new income generating activity will begin as a result of this investment. When capital flows into the secondary market, it adds to the pool of liquidity in the system, allowing banks to make loans cheaper than they would in the absence of such liquidity. Furthermore, higher share prices resulting from inflows allow new loans to be raised by pledging shares, i.e. shares are offered as collateral, the funds are then used for capital formation. Someone who makes money in the stock market may decide to invest his profits in a new venture, as happened with Akasa Air, in which investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 46% stake. Additional capital formation resulting from portfolio flows may occur in companies and sectors other than those in whose shares the portfolio funds were invested.

FDI directly leads to new income-generating investments, foreign portfolio investment (FPI), indirectly promotes investment and income generation.

The decision to welcome FPIs depends on the economy’s ability to utilize this liquidity for productive investment. If an economy can effectively absorb additional funds, FPI should be encouraged. However, if the market is already priced in, it may be wise to regulate flows through a marginal tax to slightly reduce expected returns and prevent some investments. The International Monetary Fund, long a supporter of free cross-border capital flows, no longer sees capital controls as a curse.

In this decolonized time, it would make no sense to import an old European disease, only to benefit a small minority of billionaires and stock market speculators, while harming the real economy.

Source: www.livemint.com