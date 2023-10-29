Mortgage rates have hit a century high of 8% this month, leaving economists, homeowners and potential borrowers alike wondering when (or if) the market will bottom out. Capital Economics doesn’t expect mortgage rates to drop significantly in the near future—how does 6% or more look like by the end of 2025?

The London-based research firm, known for its housing market forecasts, released a revised mortgage rate forecast on Thursday, showing that mortgage rates are unlikely to fall below 6% before the end of 2025. Thomas Ryan, new US asset economist for Capital Economics, tells Luck: While the firm “has kept the same path for mortgage rates as we did in our previous forecast, we have shifted our anticipated path for mortgage rates.”

This will continue to have an adverse impact on housing affordability in the US, which is already at extremely poor levels with high home prices and mortgage rates and falling inventory levels.

“Our new higher forecasts for U.S. Treasury yields mean mortgage rates will not fall as sharply as we previously predicted,” Ryan wrote in the new forecast. “While we still expect mortgage rates to decline, they are unlikely to fall below 6% before the end of 2025, leading to no recovery in home purchase demand and sales volume.”

By the end of 2023, Capital Economics forecasts mortgage rates will be 7.5% (compared to 6.75% in its previous forecast), and will fall to 6.25% by the end of 2024 (compared to 5.25% in its previous forecast), Ryan says. Capital Economics predicts we won’t see 6% mortgage rates until the end of 2025, having previously pegged rates at 5% by the end of that year.

Higher mortgage rates are linked to higher Treasury yields

The firm’s new forecast is linked to a higher forecast for U.S. Treasury yields, which influence mortgage rates. Odetta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American, a Fortune 500 financial services company, wrote in a report this year that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is “loosely benchmarked” to the 10-year Treasury bond, meaning mortgage lenders are using their Tie interest rates. For bond rates. Historically, the difference between the 30-year fixed mortgage rate and the 10-year Treasury bond yield has been 1.7 percentage points (usually expressed as 170 basis points, or bps).

“In simple terms, mortgage rates are priced directly by the yield on mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which are a bundle of home loans sold as assets,” Ryan explains. Luck, “When Treasury yields rise, lenders require higher yields on their mortgage-backed securities to attract investors who want to earn a higher return than the risk-free rate, which in turn pushes mortgage rates up.” “Increases.”

Today, the spread is more than 300 bps and US Treasury yields reached 5% this week for the first time since 2007. This, in turn, has pushed mortgage rates to their highest point since November 2000, and even higher than we had anticipated they would go,” Ryan wrote.

When can we actually expect to see rates fall

However, Capital Economics projects that mortgage rates will fall faster than Treasury yields, albeit more slowly. Ryan says that in 2024, the firm estimates the 10-year yield will fall 75 bps to 3.75%, while mortgage rates will fall 125 bps.

The firm also predicts that US Treasury yields will “fall sharply” from here and the Fed will abandon its “high-long-term rhetoric” and cut interest rates next year. Even with strong GDP growth this quarter, Capital Economics expects growth to slow and even decline soon.

Ryan says, “That weakness, along with further signs of improvement in core inflation, which has already been falling since late 2022, is why we expect the Fed to do more than current market pricing next year.” Will cut rates aggressively.” “As noted in the report, this will put downward pressure on Treasury yields and mortgage rates.”

Other real estate experts and financial institutions agree that we will continue to see relatively high mortgage rates over the next few years – at least compared to the sub-3% rates of the pandemic. Goldman Sachs also released its forecast this week, predicting “continued high mortgage rates” that will not fall below 7% by the end of next year.

Other housing market experts doubt we’ll ever enjoy pandemic-era mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates “will never go back to the 2% to 3% range they were before,” said Rhett Wiseman, a private real estate investor who owns and invests in more than 200 residential properties in the Northeast and Midwest markets. yes, told earlier Luck, In other words, the frozen housing market, in which people have kept their sub-3% rates, may be with us for a long time to come.

