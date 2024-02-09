Capital Economics: AI 'bubble' now a greater risk to markets than interest rates

Higher interest rates are unlikely to pose any major systemic risk, but anxious investors should be wary of the continued AI-fueled euphoria in the US stock market.

In a note published yesterday, Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said it was “too early” to be sure that higher rates would not cause further fractures in the financial system.

Still, “the likelihood of a systemic financial event is diminishing,” he argued.

Interest rates were near zero for more than a decade after the financial crisis as global policymakers tried to breathe some life into the economy. Many economists argued that ultra-low rates facilitated excessive risk-taking in financial markets that would be exposed if interest rates rose.

Although there has been some instability in the UK, including the LDI crisis and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, there have been no systemic problems.

“Policymakers appear to have managed this transition to an era of high interest rates well,” Dales said.

Overall, economists believe rates will not go back to post-financial crisis lows. Dales argued that this would be positive for financial stability as investors would not be encouraged to ‘search for yield’.

Low rates effectively motivate investors to gamble for higher returns. Conversely, higher rates should prevent large imbalances from building up in credit-dependent sectors such as housing.

However, Dales suggested that the effect of higher interest rates would be less effective in reducing “speculative behaviour” elsewhere.

“A prime suspect may be the current wave of enthusiasm for artificial intelligence,” he said.

Dales suggested that a “bubble” could form in the US equity market, driven by a “wave of enthusiasm” for AI.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index jumped nearly 45 percent last year, led by the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech stocks. The S&P 500 also gained 25 percent over 2023.

“The next big financial event could be more like the dotcom equity crash of the early 2000s than the housing crash/Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of the late 2000s,” he said.

Dales’ warning echoes concerns raised by Jonathan Hall, an external member of the Bank of England’s financial policy committee.

Hall said “excitement” was one of the biggest risks facing the financial system. “If conditions seem calm, if volatility is low, you may get risk euphoria – people are taking more risk because they think the market is more benign,” he said.

Source: www.cityam.com