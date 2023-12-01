Municipal Finance PLC

1 December 2023 at 11:00 am (EET)

Capital adequacy of municipal finances remains well above ECB minimum requirements

The European Central Bank has updated the capital buffer requirement (P2R) imposed on Municipal Finance plc (Munifin) as part of the annual supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP). The requirement was kept unchanged at 2 per cent. The updated capital buffer requirement is effective from January 1, 2024. Considering P2R, the total SREP capital requirement (TSCR) ratio is currently 10 per cent.

Munifin’s capital adequacy ratio is many times higher than required. At the end of June 2023, the group’s total capital ratio and CET1 capital ratio both stood at 101.3 per cent.

Munifin is supervised by the European Central Bank and is part of ongoing SREP banking supervision activities. The purpose of banking supervision is to ensure that credit institutions have appropriate risk management practices, as well as adequate capital and liquidity.

further information:

Harry Luhtala

Executive Vice President, CFO

Telephone. +358 50 592 9454

Munifin (Municipal Finance plc) is one of the largest credit institutions in Finland. The company’s owners include Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. Munifin Group also includes a subsidiary, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Limited. The group’s balance sheet totals approximately 48 billion euros.

Munifin works with its customers to build a better and more sustainable future. Our clients include municipalities, combined municipal authorities, welfare service counties, combined county authorities, corporate entities under the control of the above organizations and affordable social housing. The loans are used for environmentally and socially responsible investment goals such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and health care centers, schools and day care centers, and homes for people with special needs.

Munifin’s clients are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in the international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. Funding is typically guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

