Capita sells £60m stake in government joint venture

Capita has agreed to sell its controlling stake in environmental research business Fera Science to UK private equity firm Bridgepoint.

The outsourcing giant said it has sold its 75% stake in Fera for an enterprise value of £60 million, valuing the business at £80 million.

FERA was established in 2015 as a joint venture between Capita and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which holds the remaining 25% stake.

The business specializes in environmental testing, research and advisory and assurance services for both the public and private sectors.

Fera reported revenues of £45 million and pre-tax profits of £3 million in 2022.

The sale comes amid Capita’s cost-cutting drive as it continues efforts to strengthen its finances.

Last month, the company, which also manages the license fee for the BBC and runs recruitment for the army, said it could cut up to 900 jobs to save £60 million.

The company has also sold several other “non-core” parts of its business to help secure cash, including separate deals to sell its resources, software and travel businesses announced earlier this year.

Capita owners said on Monday they had now completed the disposal programme.

Chief executive John Lewis said: “We are very pleased to have agreed the sale of our stake in Fera following a competitive auction process.

“Capita and Defra have partnered together to grow and professionalise FERA over the last eight years, creating significant value for us and taxpayers.

“FERA is now a vibrant and profitable commercial business, successfully serving private sector and government clients both in the UK and overseas.”

Matt Legg, partner at Bridgepoint Development Capital, said: “FERA is recognized as the UK authority and a leading global expert in these areas due to its differentiated scientific capabilities, well-invested facilities and deep expertise.

“We look forward to working with the management team to grow the business domestically and internationally, including investing in the business to maintain cutting-edge scientific leadership and through M&A (mergers and acquisitions) is included.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com