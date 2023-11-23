Cape EMS to benefit from diverse portfolio mix, entrepreneurial vision

PETALING JAYA: Phillip Capital has initiated coverage on Cape EMS Bhd with a bullish outlook, suggesting it prefers the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company for its strong earnings growth profile, entrepreneurial management team and diversified portfolio mix. Likes.

Specifically, the research house said the group has managed to expand its net profit at a three-year compound annual growth rate of 106% since 2019 since chief executive Christina Tee and her colleagues took over the company in 2013 and led it. Reorganized.

In an opening note published yesterday, Phillip Capital said the Johor-based group’s success can be attributed to rising US-China trade tensions that began in 2019, which have led many multinationals to diversify their manufacturing operations to Malaysia .

“Malaysia has emerged as a beneficiary of the US-China trade war, taking advantage of the restructuring of global supply chains and manufacturing operations shifting out of China,” the research unit highlighted.

As such, the “+1 strategy” has provided ample opportunities for local EMS contract manufacturers like Cape EMS to attract new potential customers, which has benefited from the US-China trade war, resulting in its net profit from 2019 to 2022. developed.

Furthermore, it was reported that the group also has a well-diversified portfolio, as it is the most well-balanced contract manufacturer in terms of segment exposure compared to its peers.

Philip Capital pointed out that Cape EMS’s portfolio is tilted towards industrial electronics via the consumer electronics segment, at approximately an 80:20 mix, before the group’s exposure to the industrial segment is set to benefit from the strong secular growth theme. is ready. The years ahead. It initiated its coverage with a “buy” call on Cape EMS, setting a 12-month target price of RM1.90.

Source: www.thestar.com.my