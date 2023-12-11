Can't get enough – Gulf Coast LPG export dock capacity is maxed out; What will happen to American markets?

Gulf Coast LPG export capacity is tight again, and it’s about to get worse before it gets better – terminal capacity to load more barrels of propane and butane has not kept pace with production gains. Several new LPG dock expansions and greenfield projects are in the works, but they are 18 months or more away. In the meantime, production continues to grow, inventories are high, and it is highly unlikely that we will see enough cold weather to balance the propane market. The bottom line: 2024 is shaping up to be a tough year for propane and butane prices. In today’s RBN blog, we’ll examine what’s happening with exports, the growing constraints on dock capacity, and the projects that will finally address the imbalance.

The NGL export market is a frequent topic in the RBN blogosphere, especially when LPG export capacity becomes tight – such as the first round of export capacity shortages in 2012–16 when shale production was taking off, and again in 2019–20. This year we have published several blog posts considering the impact of increased NGL production and the impact on exports. In Ready for this? We’ve seen what increased Permian NGL production means for blended NGL (aka Y-grade) takeaway capacity from the basin – the market wants more. Then, inside it’s a secret , we questioned why, despite all the new gas processing plants coming online, NGL production isn’t increasing even faster. (This mystery was solved as production data increased during the second half of the year.) We also examined the implications of increasing ethane production and the implications of very high ethane exports. You Is not Seen Nothin ‘Yet ,

It’s been a crazy market for NGLs this year. Total production from gas plants and refineries will reach 7 MMB/day in 2023, up 1 MMB/day from the average of 6 MMB/day in 2021. But while supply has been increasing, domestic demand for NGLs has remained essentially stable. The implication is clear: more exports. Almost all incremental production volume is destined to move toward export, with the lion’s share – about 85% – going off the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, global markets have been more receptive to receiving growing, attractively priced U.S. export volumes.

LPG markets – propane and butane – have been at the center of that surge in Gulf Coast NGL exports. If you’re not familiar with LPG exporting, here’s a quick tutorial. Propane and butane (called LPG or liquefied petroleum gases) are exported at the same dock facilities and are often exported together on the same ship, although in separate tanks, not mixed in an LPG cocktail. . Since they are exported at the same time, the dock capacity used is the sum of propane and butane loaded onto the ship. However, the available capacity is different for propane versus butane. That’s because both products must be cooled before loading onto the LPG workhorse ship, called a Very Large Gas Carrier, or VLGC, with propane being cooled to a much lower temperature than butane. The colder the temperature desired the more cooling capacity is required. Therefore, chiller capacity is often a limiting factor in determining the effective LPG export capacity for a terminal.

As shown in Figure 1, LPG exports were strong in 2019, with PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) export terminals volumes averaging 1.16 MMb/d (dashed red line on far left), up 13% year-on-year. represents an edge. (130 MB/day). Despite COVID-19, 2020 was a banner year for LPG exports, with volumes growing 16% (188 MMb/d) to 1.35 MMb/d due to the addition of new dock export capacity. However, growth slowed from that point, with shipments increasing by 10% (139 MB/day) to 1.5 MMb/day in 2021 and only 5% (81 MB/day) to 1.57 MMb/day in 2022 as the global LPG market Was waiting. New petrochemical and other demand, mostly in China, will increase. But 2023 has been another big year, with RBN’s estimated export volume at 1.74 MMb/day – up 172 MMb/day (or 11%) from last year.

Figure 1. US Gulf Coast (PADD 3) LPG exports. Source: EIA, RBN NGL Voyager

Source: rbnenergy.com