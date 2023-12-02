Cybertruck order holders can get $1,000 off a separate Tesla order.

Some order holders were disappointed with the Cybertruck’s high price.

Even though the Cybertruck may be more expensive, Tesla has one of the most affordable options right now.

Now is a good time to buy anything other than Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Many order-holders were disappointed Thursday when official prices for the Cybertruck came in at least $20,000 more expensive than originally promised. It’s also encouraging some reservation holders who spoke to Business Insider to cancel their orders.

But if you’re willing to wait in line and can’t afford to pay more than $80,000 for the cheapest Cybertruck available (a $60,000 variation won’t be available until 2025), you can get a deal on a different Tesla model.

Order holders were sent an email Thursday informing them that while they wait on their Cybertruck, Tesla is offering a $1,000 rebate on any other model through the end of the year.

Even if you’re not a Cybertruck order holder, you can take advantage of Tesla’s year-end deals. Earlier this month, the company cut the prices of the Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model

It’s the latest Tesla discount in a year when Elon Musk’s electric car company has cut prices and offered more traditional dealer-like incentives to buy a Tesla. The starting price of the Model 3 is currently around $39,000, which is well below the average EV price of around $50,000 and the average new car price of around $45,000.

With a $7,500 federal tax credit and a $1,000 incentive for Cybertruck reservation holders, you could theoretically bring that price down to under $30,000.

Tesla’s price cuts this year have caused average EV transaction prices to decline since the beginning of the year, giving them an edge over legacy competition as the rich early adopter pool of buyers dries up.

“The only way to get mass adoption is to go to the mass market, and the mass market is not an $80,000 SUV,” Martin French, managing director of automotive consultancy Beryls, told Business Insider. He said it is imperative for brands to start offering EV options in the $25,000-$30,000 range.

“I’m pretty sure it will be Tesla — or maybe BYD — that will do this on a large scale before anyone else,” French said.

