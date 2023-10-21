Canon asks customers which classic film camera they should bring back!

Is Canon planning to launch a mirrorless retro camera in the style of one of its classic film cameras? Market research being conducted in Asia shows that the answer is a resounding yes.

After Nikon had huge success with the launch of the Nikon Zf and Nikon Z fc retro cameras, speculation (and common sense) said Canon wanted to repeat that success by reviving one of its own classic film bodies. As I’ve written before, my money is on an update to the iconic Canon AE-1 – and I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so.

“Recently, Canon has conducted market research through multiple channels and launched a polling campaign on the possibility of digitalizing old cameras,” reports the Federation of Independent Photographers on Weibo.

“It’s not clear whether Canon is doing market research for new retro cameras or it’s just standing shoulder to shoulder.”

Of course, it’s entirely possible that this is a purely innocuous piece of research. However, with recent comments from company officials, it seems highly likely that such a camera is in the works.

“I can’t say yes or no, but as you say, some consumers are particularly fond of some of the best-selling models of the past, their design and appearance,” a Canon executive said in August, when asked. It was asked whether the company would produce a retro style camera.

“Also, you can see that our EOS bodies, whether in appearance or operation, have been improved by listening to customer feedback and requests. We greatly value the fact that there is a consumer base that wants a retro body.” Is.”

The Federation of Independent Photographers cites four classic cameras. It is unclear whether these models were named in Canon’s market research, or whether they were simply popular models that the outlet thought might be most interesting.

Either way, the four cameras were the Canon P (Popular), Canon F-1, Canon QL17 (pictured at the top of this article) and of course the Canon AE-1 (with a fifth option for other retro Canon cameras) “).

The report states that, “As of press time, the Canon QL17 camera option leads the way in votes, followed by the Canon P, Canon AE-1, and Canon F-1,” which is a bit of a surprise to me – I know people love the Canonet, but the popularity of the AE-1? Madness!

We’ll have to wait and see what Canon decides to do with the information collected. Presumably, the camera most people ask for will be the one that gets reintroduced… but I’m sure, if it sells well, Canon would be happy to bring back a whole range of classic cameras. fingers crossed!

