SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sardines simmering in preserved lemon. Mackerel roasting in curry sauce. Chargrilled squid bathing in ink. All are culinary dishes long popular in Europe that are now making their mark on American menus.

The country’s canned seafood industry is moving beyond tuna sandwiches, a pandemic-era trend that started with Americans in lockdown seeking more of their cupboard staples.

Since then, the US market has only expanded with social media influencers spreading the word about the benefits of high-powered protein foods in brightly colored metal containers. On the TikTok channel Tinned – Fissionado, Chris Wilson posts recipes for quick meals, including a mixture of leftover rice, soy sauce, avocado and a runny egg with a tin of smoked mussels from the Danish company Fangust.

Canned fish, as it is called in Europe, is now a regular offering on menus in wine bars from San Francisco to Houston and New York, where patrons pluck the ingredients straight from the can. There are even canned fish clubs that mimic wine clubs and send members monthly shipments of various seafood packaged in various combinations of spices, oils, and sauces. Canned fish videos, from tasting to how to clean the fishy smell from the can, have garnered over 30 million views on TikTok.

U.S. canned seafood industry sales have grown from $2.3 billion in 2018 to more than $2.7 billion so far this year, according to market research firm Circana.

Becca Milstein opened a Los Angeles-based canned fish business in 2020 after overeating during the coronavirus lockdown.

“When we were all quarantined at home, preparing 100% of our food day and night, it took a lot of time to prepare a satisfying meal,” she said. “I found myself eating a lot of canned fish, and at the same time, the options I found while strolling up and down the aisles of my local grocery store weren’t very good.”

Milstein lived in Spain in college and spent time in Portugal, both countries where canned fish has long been a part of people’s diets, so she knew better alternatives existed.

“I was eating the same canned fish that my great-grandmother was eating every day in Brooklyn in the 1930s,” she said. “I thought it was absolutely crazy.”

His company, Fishwife Tinned Seafood Company, is set out to offer high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood.

Milstein said he looked for canneries in Spain and Portugal and contacted fishermen on the West Coast, who connected him with canneries in Oregon and Washington.

“Our mission is really just to promote the canned fish industry and make it what we think it can be,” Milstein said.

Fishwife products, priced from $7.99 to $10.99 a tin, are dishes that can be served in rice bowls, on charcuterie boards or in salads, Milstein said. He said his company’s sales grew 250% from 2021 to 2022, and are on track to grow nearly 150% this year, though he declined to release dollar figures.

To that end, Fishwife’s products include smoked salmon cooked in salt, garlic salt and brown sugar, which is hand-packed in cans along with Sichuan chili crisps crafted in the Chinese city of Chengdu. Its anchovies sourced from the Cantabrian Sea are infused with premium Spanish extra virgin olive oil, sourced directly from farmers in northern Spain.

The company’s smoked albacore tuna is caught with one fishing pole at a time in the Pacific Northwest to reduce harm to marine species such as sea turtles, sharks, rays, dolphins and sea birds that are captured by commercial fishing. May be caught inadvertently during operation.

“These are products you’ll want to serve to people who are coming over for dinner,” Milstein said. “They’re just not something you’d want to mash up really quickly and feed yourself for a quick, cheap protein.”

Simi Grewal, co-founder of San Francisco wine shop and bar DECANTsf, said her business turned to canned fish to feed customers in part because it doesn’t have a kitchen suitable for cooking.

“It’s extremely versatile, especially when we’re talking about pairing with wine,” she said.

Prices for canned fish at the store range from $8 for Ati Manel Garfish, a needle-like fish prepared in olive oil from Portugal, to $36 for Conservas de Cambados ‘sea urchin caviar’ from Spain’s Galician estuary.

“You know, people make a lot of assumptions that canned fish is a cheap product. And you know, when you come here, it’s a very highly curated program,” she said. “I spend several hours a month researching these guys and trying to find out what latest items they have.”

Maria Finn, a chef and author in the Bay Area, said canned fish is attracting everyone from foodies looking for the latest flavor to people stocking up their bunkers. She picks up mussels from Patagonia Provisions for a quick lunch on her annual mushroom hunt and keeps packaged cans of Wild Planet sardines in her bag in case wildfire threatens her home.

He joked, “I think if anything can keep you alive longer, it’s a can of sardines packed in olive oil.”

Canned fish can last up to five years and does not require refrigeration, providing an environmentally friendly alternative to meat, which is the largest agricultural source of greenhouse gases and has a larger carbon footprint than any other protein source. . According to scientists, the way humans produce and consume food contributes about 30% to greenhouse gas emissions.

But canned fish is not without its drawbacks.

The US Food and Drug Administration has cautioned people, especially pregnant women, to avoid eating too much fish, especially tuna or swordfish, which may contain high amounts of mercury. But many cans contain small fish like sardines and anchovies which have the added benefit of being low in mercury. However, health officials say canned products have higher salt content than fresh seafood.

Greenpeace has expressed concern about overfishing to meet growing demand and cautioned buyers to do their research to ensure products are sustainable. According to the environmental group, longlining is one of the most commonly used methods for tuna fishing, which can trap other species such as turtles or dolphins.

California was once home to thriving sardine canning factories in the coastal city of Monterey, which inspired John Steinbeck’s “Cannery Row.” This industry disappeared decades ago due to low fish populations. The canneries have long been replaced by hotels, restaurants and souvenir shops.

John Field, a research fisheries biologist with the National Marine Fisheries Service, doesn’t see big factories ever coming back, but he said the trend could help small local canneries and sustainable fishing.

He admits he wasn’t sure about ordering the tin from the menu.

“Personally, when I go out to an expensive dinner, I’d probably prefer to eat fresh fish from a can,” he said.

Watson reported from San Diego.

