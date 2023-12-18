Cannabis Vs. Alcohol: Wall Street analyst-led research shows $29B growth in cannabis, 18M new users - Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

A new report from TD Cowen analyst vivian azeR reveals changes in consumer behavior, highlighting the conflict between legal cannabis and alcohol sales.

“Alcohol sales in legal cannabis states have been down 100-150 bps over the last five years,” Azer revealed.

Turning to growth projections, Azer’s research – first reported by Green Market Report (GMR) – projects US hemp sales to reach $29% by 2023, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% over the next five years. It is estimated to increase to billions.

Azer, the first senior Wall Street analyst to cover this emerging industry in 2014, expects a paradigm shift, with the cannabis sector projected to attract 18 million new users, while potentially attracting 2 million alcohol users. A decline is being seen.

Changing priorities: Colorado is leading

According to the report, Colorado stands as a symbolic leader in consumers’ growing preferences, achieving 11% market share for cannabis – a significant increase from just 4% five years ago.

Additionally, Azer highlighted an important trend as two-thirds of cannabis consumers confessed to curbing alcohol consumption. Among 18 to 25-year-olds, cannabis retention increased by 68%, while alcohol saw a 74% decline in 2022.

State performance: Legal cannabis states are facing challenges

According to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), states with legal cannabis access themselves underperformed by 100 bps.

The report states, “While select Nielsen states showed a delta of approximately 140 bps. Meanwhile, the 5-year alcohol quantity CAGR for adult-use cannabis states underperformed non-cannabis states by 150 bps in the IWSR (data).” did.”

Market opportunities and stock implications reflect this changing trend. Azer suggested short-term resilience for alcohol stocks, but warned of potential impacts on beer, which recently saw a significant drop in preference among cannabis users – a six-point decline. The positive thing is that spirits like tequila and bourbon are expected to thrive in this emerging market, he said.

The analysis cites data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which shows that “over 47% of past-month cannabis consumers use cannabis on a daily or almost daily basis (20-30 days/month). Let’s use,” the co-founder wrote. GMR Executive Editor, Debra Borchardt,

“Not surprisingly, our proprietary data also showed that cannabis users who drank alcohol in the past month were more likely to participate in intentional abstinence than drinkers who had never used cannabis. ,” Azer said.

Additionally, Azer pointed to declining soda consumption and increased scrutiny of energy drinks, creating potential growth avenues and providing investors new entry points into emerging markets.

Industry Outlook: Cannabis soars, alcohol favors

Looking ahead, the cannabis industry is poised for 11% growth in 2023, a stark contrast to the more modest 3% growth expected for alcohol, as Azer estimates total US legal cannabis retail sales to reach $500,000 by 2027. Will reach 37 billion.

In related news, Cowen Group was acquired by TD Bank Group TD in March 2023.

Price Action: Shares of TD Bank Group were trading down 0.45% at $62.12 a share on Monday afternoon.

