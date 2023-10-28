Cannabis companies hire Microsoft antitrust lawyer David Boies to sue the US government over federal pot prohibition

A group of cannabis companies said late Thursday that they have hired law firm Boies Schiller Flexner to file a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in U.S. federal court in Massachusetts in an effort to overturn the federal prohibition of cannabis because It restricts state-legal commerce.

The groups listed as plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit include Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF, -7.67% , Cana Provisions, Wiseacre Farms and Gyasi Sellers, Treewit’s chief executive.

Founding backers of the lawsuit include Ascend Wellness Holdings AAWH, +6.98% , Terascend Corp. TSNDF, -6.56% , Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF, -6.24% , Eminence Capital and Poseidon Investment Management.

According to a statement from the group, “Federal criminalization of safe, regulated, interstate cannabis that is legal in 38 states is unconstitutional and unfair to small business.”

The plaintiffs also said that cannabis businesses are “unconstitutionally prevented” from receiving loans and investments, leaving them unable to maintain normal banking relationships. They are also subject to discriminatory taxes.

Boies Schiller Flexner was the firm that won the antitrust case against Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.59% on behalf of the U.S. government. The firm also overturned California’s gay marriage ban.

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett said he would not prejudge the success of the lawsuit, but said the legal cannabis landscape is very different than when a similar case failed in 2005. At the time, very few states permitted medical cannabis and no states permitted adult use of cannabis.

“The circumstances have now changed materially, with even Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas arguing in 2021 that a national prohibition may be unconstitutional,” Bennett said.

The lawsuit argues that many cannabis businesses are suffering, people are losing their jobs and personal property is being destroyed.

Verano President Darren Weiss said the group is prepared to bring the case to the Supreme Court.

The lawsuit marks the third branch of the federal government to consider cannabis reforms: Congress, the White House, and now the federal courts.

The SAFE(R) Banking Act to open up the financial system to legal cannabis companies has been making its way through Congress for a decade, though its fate remains uncertain in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is considering a recommendation from the Department of Health and Human Services to reschedule cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III. Attorney General Merrick Garland is also working on an update to the Cole memo that instructs federal prosecutors to avoid going after. After legal cannabis companies.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS, -6.93% fell 0.6% on Friday. The index is down 30.8% in 2023, compared with a 21.5% rise by the Nasdaq COMP, +0.38%.

Source: www.marketwatch.com