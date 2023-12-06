Cannabis Celeb Koala Puffs Launches Apricot Flavored Hemp Cones with King Palm

king palm, A company focusing on natural palm leaf wrap smoking products has teamed up with a renowned social media cannabis influencer and entrepreneur Koala Puffs. This partnership marks the launch of King Palm’s latest product: Apricot King-Size Hemp Cones.

The move marks a significant milestone for King Palm, as it introduces the first hemp cone collaboration to its portfolio and builds on its inaugural partnership with a cannabis influencer.

The king-sized cones are pre-rolled with hemp paper and feature a pre-installed, flavored filter tip embedded with terpene capsules to enhance flavor. Each package contains three 3.4-inch (109 mm) cones and a signature bamboo packing stick, meeting the needs of legal herb enthusiasts.

Anjela, better known as Koala Puffs, is a Ukrainian-born immigrant who now lives in Los Angeles. With nearly one million followers on Instagram, he has established himself as one of the world’s leading cannabis-focused content creators. His work includes product reviews, tutorials, cannabis-based comedy skits, and a line of cannabis and CBD products, including monthly subscription boxes and smoking accessories.

“Partnering with King Palm feels like a natural next step in my journey to bring quality and authenticity to the cannabis community. Together, we are furthering our shared love for innovation, sustainability, and an elevated smoking experience. Enjoy each Get ready for the taking, Puffs,” Koala Puffs said, expressing their excitement about the collaboration.

King Palm Co-Founder brandon puett Highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting women in the cannabis industry, especially entrepreneurs like Koala Puffs. “His charming personality and passion as a creator aligns well with King Palm’s own mission to offer consumers a range of innovative products to enhance their lifestyle,” he said.

This partnership between King Palm and Koala Puffs not only brings a unique product to the market, but also marks a step forward in fostering diversity and innovation in the cannabis industry.

Source: www.benzinga.com