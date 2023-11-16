Candela’s electric hydrofoiling ferry takes off

The future is going to be electric, but making this transition in the air and water is proving to be more difficult than on land. Candela has taken a big step towards electrifying traditionally gas-fired ferries like establishments with its P-12, a hydrofoiling craft now in production that can make passenger ships cleaner and quieter.

The company took the ship (named after its 12-meter length, about 39 feet) with enough funding for its first “flight” in Stockholm after development was announced earlier this year.

Candela boats are part of a new wave of watercraft that increasingly resemble aircraft, using an underwater “wing” to generate lift rather than pushing a V-shaped bow through the water. Startup Navier is considering similar categories of mid-sized passenger boats, while Boundary Layer aims to capture some of the jet ski market (and possibly cargo).

While hydrofoiling craft is by no means a new concept, the latest generation takes inspiration from fighter jets and other high-tech aircraft that delegate stability control to automated systems. A pilot cannot adjust his ailerons 100 times per second to keep his fighter plane stable – such minute monitoring and changes are handled automatically.

Similarly to hydrofoiling boats like the Candela, which adjust the angle of attack on the underwater wing at a rate that constantly reacts to turbulence, weight changes and balance. The result is an incredibly stable ride powered entirely by wire. (In fact, they create so little turbulence in the water that they are being allowed to bypass speed restrictions imposed in some places to prevent wave damage. No wake? No problem.)

I had the chance to ride and pilot a small C-8 in Seattle’s Elliott Bay earlier this year and it is both like and different from sailing a regular boat. After a certain speed there is an automatic “takeoff” sequence that takes it up to hydrofoiling speed, significantly reducing water resistance and increasing efficiency as the hull completely leaves the water. I was afraid it would be difficult to maneuver up there but it was no different than a regular boat, except you’re kind of on stilts.

Candela’s P-8 leisure craft in Seattle.

The P-12 is the institutional successor to the P-8 leisure craft. Designed to seat up to 30 people, it is intended to replace or supplement larger ferries powered mostly by diesel engines or generators. These huge, often decades-old ships are reliable and powerful (Seattle’s ferries carry hundreds of cars and people without any problems) but certainly consume huge amounts of fuel and pollute the waters in which they travel. pollute. Small ferries and water taxis operate at the very edge of profitability due to fuel and maintenance costs.

Such craft contribute about 3-4% of global CO2 emissions, but according to an EU study, that number is expected to grow, perhaps more than double by mid-century. And of course their impact on waterways and the animals that live there is disproportionately greater.

Close-up of the hydrofoil struts of the Candela P-12 – the wing is underwater.

The P-12 is intended to replace small boats unable to accommodate cars. But with a maximum speed of 30 knots and a range of up to 100 km (about 62 miles), the ships can easily cross many pedestrian routes. Some cities – like the company’s native Stockholm – are already embracing the shift to electric boats, out of an obligation to support clean energy and, ultimately, save money.

The 30-seat shuttle production version of the P-12 (it also comes in a luxury version with half that and an ultra-luxe private version) is priced at $1.7 million – not pocket change by any estimate, but for one passenger. A vehicle of this size is quite economical.

Add savings in fuel (Candela estimates the cost of powering the boats at 10% of the equivalent fuel ship), generally lower levels of maintenance, and the fact that the whole thing is run by one person instead of three or four. Could go…and the P-12 starts looking like a very smart investment.

Candela claims the total savings amount to approximately 50% “per passenger kilometre”, leaving significantly higher margins for operations, profits and reinvestment.

Image Credit: candela

“We are not only offering a faster, more comfortable electric alternative to fossil fuel-powered vessels,” Candela’s Eric Eklund said in a press release. “We enable operators to switch to cost-effective and profitable sustainable vessels, which is an important step towards cleaner oceans and lakes.”

Navier recently visited several coastal cities to conduct similar planning, and various operators and municipal officials are impressed with where things are headed. It’s not as simple as just spending the cash – these things take time, and boats already in service may still have many years left in the water – but it offers a realistic next step that’s just another step forward. A gas-sucking ship is not the perfect fit 50 years ago.

Although the two companies are nominally competitors, there’s no way two relatively small startups together could meet the worldwide demand for electric watercraft, so they’re like friendly rivals working for a good cause .

Meanwhile, electrification is also coming to international shipping and small boats – even that old dinghy in the garage is being converted if you have a twenty grand boat. A peaceful, clean future is coming on water.

Source