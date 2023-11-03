Cancer therapy value assessment needs renewal to keep pace with rapid scientific innovation.

Scientific advances have enabled the development of new oncology drugs that have the potential to improve outcomes for people with cancer. Updated value assessment for oncology drugs can support timely access to innovative drugs that will maximize the value of investments in early diagnosis (1, 2, 3), providing economic benefits to health care systems and for further innovation. Will provide encouragement.

The Developed Value Assessment of Cancer Therapy: Seven Principles for the Cancer Community was developed by a group of 33 global experts in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group, and was funded and peer-reviewed by AstraZeneca. The report includes seven principles that policymakers, payers, healthcare providers, and patient advocates can use when advocating for change that supports the value of cancer drugs in health care systems. The seven principles are:

Consider oncology-relevant endpoints other than overall survival (OS) that have intrinsic value for decision making Continue to build evidence for endpoints that provide earlier signals treatment efficacy Develop evidence for the next generation of predictive measures for disease detection and monitoring Use Managed Entry Agreements (MEAs) supported by ongoing evidence collection to help meet the decision-maker’s evidence needs Regularly use patient reported outcomes (PROs) in value assessment Assess the macroeconomic impact of new drugs Consider other value aspects of relevance to patients and society

The report includes three recommendations based on these principles,

1: Raise awareness and empower patients more to participate in value assessment

It is important to keep the perspectives of people with cancer and their caregivers front and center for value assessment. It is also important to ensure that all information is written clearly and translated where necessary to reach the audience effectively. In turn we can raise awareness of how cancer treatment is valued for patients.

“With increasing diagnostic capabilities, we see cancer treatment move to earlier stages of the disease, with the potential for truly curative approaches that provide hope to patients. At the same time, it becomes clear that assessment methods developed for the metastatic setting are inappropriate for the primary setting because they fail to take into account interdependencies. Between diagnosis and treatment, nor for the acute significance of toxicities, particularly the mixed effects of long-term and low-grade toxicities, and are highly dependent on overall survival as an endpoint. (4)

Dr. Bettina Rill, Founder of Melanoma Patient Network Europe.

2: Connect oncology-relevant endpoints to science and leverage patient-reported outcomes

Continue to use oncology-relevant measures in clinical trials to further validate their relevance as endpoints, either as predictors of clinical outcomes or as endpoints with intrinsic value . Patient-centered reporting, including patient-reported outcomes and quality of life, should be prioritized in cancer trials and value assessment.

“OS data may take a long time to mature in early-stage disease or long-term disease conditions (5). We must continue to generate evidence for tests, such as pathological complete response (PCR) which can give early indications on whether treatment has been effective (6), and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) which can provide early detection of cancer. Is being investigated as a tool for. and then as a clinical predictor during treatment”. (7)

Dr. Giuseppe Curigliano, Head of the Early Drug Development Division of the European Institute of Oncology and Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan.

3: Develop value estimates, manage uncertainties and assess overall impact

The evaluation of cancer treatments needs to consider a wide range of patient-perceived values, including whether they have access to the latest medical advances, and how the medication may affect their long-term well-being. The economic value of cancer treatment must be viewed in the context of its potential long-term benefits to wider society, including socio-economic factors.

Payers should consider the socioeconomic impact of living with cancer, including ongoing health care expenditures, to provide real value, choice, and equity of access for people receiving cancer treatment (8, 9). The economic impact of drugs is an essential component of value assessment and must consider the downstream impact on health care resources overall.

Cancer prevention and treatment is an economic challenge for health care systems. Globally, it is estimated that 30.2 million new cancer cases will be reported in 2040, which is an increase of 56 percent in 20 years (10).

Policy makers should encourage and prioritize access to cancer medicines and reduce the burden on health care systems as quickly as possible. They should also consider the value of innovative treatments in the context of investment in health and outcomes, rather than just annual cost containment.

