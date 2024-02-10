Cancer patient dies due to intestinal rupture caused by surgical robot: Lawsuit

A Florida woman is being blamed for her death after a hospital surgical robot tore a hole in her small intestine during cancer surgery, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by her husband.

Sandra Sultzer, who had colon cancer, was admitted to Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida in 2021, after a doctor used a da Vinci robotic system to perform the surgery, according to a lawsuit obtained by HuffPost .

The lawsuit did not name the hospital as a defendant in the civil case, but it did name robotic device maker Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISI), alleging negligence and product liability.

Neither Intuitive Surgical nor Baptist Health Boca Raton responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Open Image ModelSurgeons perform an operation using the da Vinci robotic surgical system.

Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, Sultzer suffered a burn during the surgery, which ruptured his small intestine and required additional surgery to close it.

The lawsuit alleges that Intuitive Surgical knew about insulation issues with the da Vinci system, which could cause electrical leakage into patients’ bodies, but failed to notify the hospital and staff.

In the months following the surgery, Sultzer experienced abdominal pain and fever. According to the lawsuit, Sultzer had to undergo multiple medical procedures due to his injuries.

“The injuries sustained by Mrs. Sultzer caused her pain and emotional distress,” the lawsuit says. “Mrs. Sultzer incurred the expenses of medical care, hospitalization, treatment, nursing care and treatment, and rehabilitation care and treatment.

Sultzer died in February 2022, and the lawsuit claimed it was a “direct and foreseeable result of the injuries he suffered” from the da Vinci device.

“If ISI had designed its product safely so that stray electrical energy would not burn patients’ internal organs without the knowledge or control of the surgeons performing the operations, Mrs. Sultzer’s small intestine would not have been injured, and her There is no death,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit says Intuitive Surgical received thousands of reports citing “dangerous injuries,” including burns to internal organs, that were allegedly caused by the robot’s electrical discharges.

The company was also named in several liability lawsuits across the United States that claimed patients were injured or died after surgery with the da Vinci system, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission report. Were. Hearing dates for those cases are scheduled this year.

The lawsuit also alleges that Intuitive Surgical “intimidates hospitals and physicians into purchasing and using the robot.”

According to a 2018 report by NBC News, Intuitive Surgical offers a da Vinci training program, but an NBC investigation found that surgeons were not legally required to complete it.

Support HuffPost

At HuffPost, we believe everyone deserves high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can pay for an expensive news subscription. That’s why we’re committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely available to everyone.

Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations of the important issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is that producing news costs money and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind expensive paywalls.

Will you join us to help keep our stories free for everyone? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.

Source: www.huffpost.com