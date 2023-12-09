Cancel student loans for people earning less than $71,000, researchers tell Biden panel

Researchers on Tuesday will ask the Education Department’s student loan forgiveness committee to cancel all student loans for borrowers with household incomes less than $71,000.

Their new findings, which were first shared with USA TODAY, recommend reducing the student debt-to-income ratio of many Americans, while also addressing a question that has troubled the panel ever since. Has kept since it first began serving this fall: What kinds of financial “difficulties” persist? Are borrowers having to pay back their loans?

Low credit scores are a useful metric for deterring borrowers, researchers suggest in the report, which was published Friday by the University of California’s Student Loan Law Initiative and the Student Borrower Protection Center.

Other outstanding debts – for example, for homes and cars – also provide a useful indicator, as well as whether the borrower is already in the process of bankruptcy or foreclosure.

“By any of these measures, having any dollar of student loan debt becomes much worse,” said Deli Jimenez, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine and one of the report’s authors.

Department’s final round of talks on student loan waiver scheme, Which will run Monday and Tuesday, researchers will press the agency to support the type of bold policy actions the Biden administration has tried to avoid since the Supreme Court cut down the president’s initial student loan forgiveness plan this summer Was.

Plan B:Mass student loan forgiveness likely

That plan would have forgiven up to $20,000 of student loan debt for millions of Americans. Since it was undone, even presidents who managed to make incremental reforms have faced challenges from conservatives in Congress and the nation’s courts.

The fact that the researchers were asked to share their findings reflects, to some extent, the amount of daylight that still exists between some negotiators – many of whom want structural changes to the system – and the department, Its latest proposal, which avoids the question of hardship, was released this week.

Biden’s latest student loan relief plan:This will provide relief to borrowers from old loans and increasing interest.

The department has largely focused its proposal on loan waivers for long-term borrowers and those whose loans have ballooned due to interest.

What stops people from repaying their loans?

The 15-page report released Friday marks the first time researchers have used credit reporting data to measure how student loans can affect people’s financial health.

They point to six indicators that could lead to what they refer to as a “downward spiral” of a person’s financial health, leaving them unable to repay their student loans.

There are six difficulty metrics:

credit score, outstanding mortgage balance, unsecured loan usage, serious default on loans, adverse legal proceedings, such as foreclosure and bankruptcy, and Progress toward paying off car loan.

Jimenez said that by comparing those metrics with borrowers’ outstanding student loans and how much money they make, they came to a simple conclusion.

“Student debt for borrowers in the bottom half of the income distribution should be wiped out entirely,” he said.

For middle-income borrowers — those who earn between $71,000 and $131,500 — researchers are also advising the department to ensure that their total student loan load does not exceed one-third of their annual income.

Student Loan Relief: What’s Next?

The loan forgiveness panel is scheduled to meet on Monday, and at the request of Kyra Taylor, one of the negotiators representing legal aid organizations, the researchers will present their work to the panel on Tuesday.

As for when Americans might actually see any student loan relief, the timeline extends to next year. The final version of Biden’s “Plan B” may not come until May at the earliest, and is likely to be further delayed due to the regulatory process.

Once the plan finally takes final shape, it may get bogged down in court battles.

Zachary Shermele is a breaking news and education reporter for USA TODAY. You can contact him by email at [email protected]. Follow him on

Source: www.usatoday.com