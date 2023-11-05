Canalys Newsroom – Global smartphone market to decline 1% in Q3 2023, major players on track for recovery

According to the latest data from Canalys, the global smartphone market declined by a modest 1% in the third quarter of 2023, indicating a slowdown in its decline. Driven by regional reforms and demand for new product upgrades, the smartphone market recorded double-digit sequential growth in the third quarter, ahead of the sales season.

Despite a slight decline in the third quarter of 2022, Samsung remained in the leading position with 20% market share, while Apple claimed the second position with 17% market share. Xiaomi ranked third with 14% market share, with unit shipments improving year-on-year and sequentially. Due to its strong position in the Asia Pacific region, Oppo (including OnePlus) occupied the fourth position with 9% market share. Transion joins the top five with 9% share and notable year-on-year expansion. Rounding out the top five, Huawei made a big comeback in its home market on the back of the new Mate series.

“New launches from Huawei and Apple electrified the market this quarter, outpacing many other vendors’ flagship series renewals,” said Canalys analyst Amber Liu. “Huawei’s new Mate series, featuring the latest Kirin chipset, has received enthusiastic consumer response in Mainland China. Operators are rushing to stock up on Huawei equipment to meet surging demand. Meanwhile, Apple is enhancing its new iPhone 15 series with better performance and features to keep up with the demand. On the other hand, while Samsung has been reducing exposure to the entry-level segment to focus on profitability, Xiaomi and TRANSSION have made a rapid comeback in emerging markets with competitive products and channel engagement. If Xiaomi and TRANSSION play their cards well then these short-term wins could turn into more sustainable long-term success.

“Sellers should be cautious about the rebound,” said Canalys analyst Toby Zhu. “Global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties have led to weakness in the nascent recovery and channel operations. Canalys’ forecasts show that smartphone market growth will slow in the medium to long term. Careful monitoring of stock turnover and final demand is important to avoid turmoil caused by high inventory. We see vendors strategically rebuilding channels and component inventories to prepare for potential resurgent demand and increased supply chain costs. Current short-term order growth coupled with reductions in supply capacity may lead to component shortages, challenging planning and production.

Worldwide smartphone shipments and growth

Canalys Initial Smartphone Market Pulse: Q3 2023 Seller Q3 2023

market share Q3 2022

market share SAMSUNG 20% 22% Apple 17% 18% Xiaomi 14% 14% OPPO 9% 10% Infection 9% 6% Other 32% 31% Initial estimates are subject to change upon final release

Note: Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Oppo also includes OnePlus.

Source: Canalys Estimates (Sell-In Shipments), Smartphone Analysis, October 2023

