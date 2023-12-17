Canalys Newsroom – Canalys Forecast: Global PC market set to grow 8% in 2024

Worldwide PC shipments are on the verge of a recovery after seven consecutive quarters of decline, according to the latest forecasts from Canalys. The market is expected to return to 5% growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by a strong holiday season and an improving macroeconomic environment. Looking ahead, full-year 2024 shipments are projected to reach 267 million units, up 8% from 2023, helped by tailwinds including the Windows refresh cycle and the emergence of AI-enabled and Arm-based devices. Is.

“The global PC market is on a recovery path and is set to return to 2019 shipment levels by next year,” said Canalys analyst Ben Yeh. “The impact of AI on the PC industry will be profound, with leading players from OEMs, processor manufacturers and operating system providers focused on delivering new AI-enabled models in 2024. These initiatives will drive refreshed demand, especially in the commercial sector. The total shipment share of AI-enabled PCs is expected to be around 19% in 2024. This accounts for all M-series Mac products along with the expected nascent offerings in the Windows ecosystem. However, as more attractive use cases As cases arise and AI functionality becomes an expected feature, Canalys expects rapid growth in the development and adoption of AI-enabled PCs.

“After a long period of delay in purchasing, the commercial segment is poised for a surge in demand in 2024,” said Ishan Dutt, principal analyst at Canalys. “Channel sentiment regarding PC business performance next year is positive, with 47% of partners surveyed in November expecting their Windows PC shipments to grow 10% or more next year. SMBs are highlighted as a strong opportunity, with recent macroeconomic difficulties having had a disproportionately large impact on their ability to budget for PC purchases over the past several quarters. Next year will also see a proliferation of Arm-based PCs, powered primarily by Qualcomm’s Xe Elite chip. “While uptake is likely to be modest initially, particularly in business settings, the ability to improve power efficiency and battery life will be a boon to the offerings that partners can bring to customers.”

Worldwide PC (Desktop, Notebook, Workstation) Shipment Forecast and Annual Growth

Canalys PC Market Forecast: November 2023 Area 2022 Shipment (million) 2023 Shipment (million) 2024 Shipment (million) Annual growth (2022/2023) annual Development (2023/2024) Asia Pacific 55.1 49.7 53.8 -9.8% 8.3% Europe 62.3 52.8 56.7 -15.2% 7.4% Greater China 53.2 43.6 45.5 -18.0% 4.3% Middle East and Africa 13.0 12.9 14.4 -0.1% 11.6% Latin America 20.1 17.1 19.2 -14.8% 12.2% North America 80.2 72.3 77.6 -9.7% 7.3% Total 283.7 248.5 267.3 -12.4% 7.6% Note: Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Canalys PC analysis (sell-in shipments and forecast), November 2023

