Canals: Channel Status, MSP Market

If you were looking for some facts about the state of the channel, Palm Springs, California was the place to be this week. Channel leaders from around the world gathered for the first Canalys Forum North America, and Canalys analysts shared a lot of data about the technology channel market and predictions about where it will go in the coming years.

Because we’re focusing a bit more on the managed services market here at ChannelE2E, we’ll start with some statistics shared about the MSP market.

MSP Chief Analyst Robin Oddy shared the following data points:

Managed services provided by channel partners in North America totaled $190.6 billion in 2022, representing a growth rate of 11.1% year over year.

81,655 partners provided managed services in North America in 2022 (not all channel partners providing managed services are pure MSPs)

The number of North American partners providing managed services increased 1% year over year.

The number of MSPs in North America increased by 6.1% year over year.

OD also shared the following KPIs for high-performing MSPs:

More than 250 endpoints or users per technician

Pricing $150 to $200 per user per month

Service gross margin greater than 40%

Incentives on renewal vs. new customer acquisition

Maximum 30 minutes per support ticket

On a panel moderated by OD, Jason Norred, CISO at MSP-Solutions II, and Alan Jocson, president of Elegitech IT, both said that the gross margin of their service was higher than that shared by OD. Both of these MSPs also noted that they have been moving away from per-user pricing recently. Jocson said it is now “land and expanding, especially for co-sales.”

Ryan Walsh, Chief Strategy Officer at Pax8, and Michelle Ragusa-McBain, VP Global Channels at SonicWall, both expressed their commitment to training and enabling the channel.

Both Norred and Jocson said they want vendors that have a dedicated MSP program

“I don’t work with vendors who don’t understand the MSP industry,” Jocson said. “No long-term contracts and no minimums.”

The panel also included Okta’s SVP Global Partners and Alliances Bill Husted and Lenovo’s Senior Manager of Global MSP Strategy Arslan Izadirad.

Beyond MSP: Canalys Forum North America Inaugural Keynote

In his commencement speech, Canalys CEO Steve Brazier talked about how the world has changed over the past three years, from pandemic lockdowns to the surge in hardware purchases for working from home, to the collapse of cryptocurrencies. And even the failure of some banks. He also warned about private equity.

A warning about private equity

“Private equity could be the next big bust,” Brazier said. “This is the biggest risk in the financial system today. How private equity works is they buy a company, then sell it to another fund and they sell it to another fund and everyone thinks they’re making a lot of money and as long as the wheels keep turning, Till then everything is fine. But there is no independent valuation of the companies they own on their books. And many of those companies owned by private equity are valued at much less than the previous purchase price. “And this could be the next opening bubble that we see.”

US channel growth will return in April 2024

Brazier also noted that the tech industry did not perform as well this year as it has in previous years, with one exception – Nvidia. Despite the challenging year for many companies, Brazier said the period of inventory adjustment in the channel has ended and sellers are investing again, although this has not yet been reflected in the larger channel. Brazier said the US channel will be in development again from April 2024.

5 Megatrends and 5 GenAI Predictions

Brazier identified the following megatrends:

Generative AI (which more than compensates for the fall of crypto)

Stability (our clients will increasingly demand this in RFPs)

Cyber ​​Security (“The Gift That Just Keeps On Giving”)

Optimization (need to optimize cloud spend)

What will happen with generic AI in the channel in the next few years? Canalys offered the following predictions for generative AI for 2026.

Generative AI will become an integrated embedded feature in most software and hardware products at no extra charge.

70% of on-device chip power will remain unused as most software companies are lagging behind in integrating unique AI features. Here Microsoft is ahead, and Google and Apple will follow.

40% of generic AI models may have been compromised by nation states

A quarter of all code will be created by individuals who have no formal programming training.

At least 10 people in this room (the main speech room) will quit their jobs to start an AI consultancy, get 10 to 20 employees, and go to GSI (Global System Integrators) for millions of dollars.

Source: www.channele2e.com