by rod nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – The start of one of Canada’s first projects to produce emissions-free hydrogen with wind power has been delayed by a year as operator World Energy prepares to handle the product to GH2’s European customers. More time is needed to develop specialized infrastructure, the company said.

The delay highlights the difficulties companies face in introducing a new product to replace high-emitting forms of fuel for transportation, industry and homes.

A half-dozen companies are pursuing projects in the windy Atlantic provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia to harness winds for power generation in Canada’s first export of emissions-free hydrogen. Canada signed a non-binding agreement in 2022 to send green hydrogen to Germany from 2025.

But World Energy GH2, an affiliate of Boston-based renewable fuel maker World Energy, will not make that timeline, managing director Sean Leet told Reuters.

“Offtakers will not be ready to accept product within 2025, in fact not until 2027,” Leet said, referring to those buyers.

Leet said challenges for potential buyers include developing new technology to build the ships, further process them and deliver the hydrogen by pipeline to its final destination.

World Energy GH2 is now expected to begin production in late 2026, he said. Attracting financing before production can begin requires approval from Newfoundland’s Department of Environment and strong pre-purchase interest.

Leet said buyer commitments depend on the Canadian government finalizing the details of a tax credit for up to 40% of the capital cost of building hydrogen plants.

The company intends to build three onshore wind farms in Newfoundland to produce power up to 250,000 metric tons of hydrogen per year at a total cost of $12 billion.

However, advocacy group EnviroWatch NL questions the efficiency of building wind turbines in Canada to produce hydrogen that will ultimately generate electricity for Europe thousands of kilometers away.

Everwind Fuels is on track to begin production in Nova Scotia in 2025, CEO Trent Vichy said.

Its plant, a converted fuel storage facility, will eventually produce 1 million metric tons annually of ammonia, a compound that is a practical form of transportation for hydrogen.

Everwind, which declined to disclose the project’s capital budget, expects to sign a firm buyer agreement in the first half of 2024, and sell hydrogen to German power companies Uniper and E.ON, a spokeswoman said. There is a memorandum of understanding for.

The Canadian government agreed in November to give Everwind a $125 million loan to build its project, which still requires provincial approval of its wind farms. Everwind’s hydrogen plant has already received environmental clearance.

Robin Reese, development director for ABO Wind Canada, said Germany-based ABO Wind is applying for permits and land for a Newfoundland onshore wind farm that will provide electricity to produce hydrogen for the Bria Renewable Fuels Refinery in early 2027. .

Newfoundland in August selected Everwind, World Energy GH2, ABO and Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corp. to pursue their wind-hydrogen projects on government lands.

U.S.-based Pattern Energy plans to secure European purchase agreements in mid-2024 and start construction in 2025 for its wind-hydrogen project on private land in Newfoundland, Canada country head Frank Davis said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Grant McCool)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com