Canadian Solar wins Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Award for Sustainability Reporting of the Year

Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company”, or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced today (October 11) that it was awarded “Sustainability Reporting of the Year – Global” as part of Environmental Finance’s 2023 Sustainable Company Is. award. The award recognized Canadian Solar’s efforts in providing transparent, comparable and comprehensive sustainability reporting that enables its stakeholders to better understand the company’s strategy, commitments and progress toward achieving its sustainability goals .

For three consecutive years, Canadian Solar has published sustainability and ESG reports in line with global standards set by TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures), SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and GRI (Global Reporting Initiative).

In the latest report, the company has expanded its participation in international ESG initiatives, joining the United Nations Global Compact, committing to support and adhere to the UNGC’s ten principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Canadian Solar has also submitted a commitment letter to the SBTI (Science Based Targets Initiative), indicating the company’s intention to set near-term and net-zero science-based climate targets.

Ms. Hanbing Zhang, Chief Sustainability Officer commented, “We are honored to be recognized by Environmental Finance as a global leader in corporate sustainability reporting. We hope our reporting will help our stakeholders engage in decarbonizing, promoting social responsibility, creating a responsible supply chain “Our strategy will help realize our commitment and efforts in reporting, and enhance corporate governance. We will continue to adapt to the evolving global sustainability reporting landscape and execute on our sustainability strategy while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Environmental Finance, headquartered in London, is a news and research organization founded in 1999 to report on people and companies active in the sustainable investing, green finance and environmental markets. The Sustainable Company Awards aims to recognize corporates across all industries who are changing their business practices to pave the way towards a sustainable future.

Canadian Solar Inc. About this

Canadian Solar was founded in Canada in 2001 and is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar energy and battery storage projects with a geographically diverse pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered more than 102 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers around the world. Similarly, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected more than 9 GW of solar power projects and more than 3 GW of battery storage projects around the world. Currently, the company has approximately 700 MW of solar power projects in operation, 8 GWp projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage) and an additional 17 GWp projects in the advanced and early-stage pipeline. Additionally, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of 52 GW, including approximately 2 GW under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GW in advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” etc. intends,” “estimates,” the negative of these words, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including sanctions and export controls; instability, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; government support for solar energy deployment; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; Demand for end-use products by consumers and the level of inventory of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from key customers; changes in demand from key markets such as Japan, the US, China, Brazil and Europe; changes in effective tax rates. ; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, particularly environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressures and changes in average selling prices over time. fall or failure to adjust; delays in new product introductions; delays in the utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delay in completion of project sale; Continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with features in line with customer demand; Shortages in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; uncertainties related to the CSI Solar carve-out listing; Litigation and other risks, as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed April 18, 2023. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Canadian Solar Inc. Contact

isabel zhang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

david pascal

Global IR Partners

914-337-8801

[email protected]

Source: www.bing.com