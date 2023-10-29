Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacts to ‘shocking’ death of former classmate Matthew Perry

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to Matthew Perry, who died of drowning at the age of 54 on Saturday.

Trudeau honored Friend On Twitter, the actor described his death as “shocking and tragic”.

Trudeau tweeted, “I will never forget the school games we used to play and I know people around the world will never forget the joy they brought them.” “Thank you for making us all laugh, Matthew. You are loved – and you will be missed.”

Perry (whose mother, Susan Morrison, was press secretary to Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau) went to elementary school with Justin. Perry remembered during an appearance jimmy kimmel live In March 2017, when the actor was in fifth grade, he and a friend “beat up” the future Prime Minister.

“Both of us beat him. I think he was excelling at a sport that we couldn’t, so it was pure jealousy,” Perry then explained, adding, “I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat. Could. …I’m not bragging about this. it’s terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to hit him.”

He joked, “I think I was largely instrumental in him rising to such great heights to become Prime Minister. I think he said, ‘I’m going to rise above this and become Prime Minister.’”

Trudeau expressed a sense of humor about the childhood experience after Perry’s appearance, tweeting about two weeks later: “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who doesn’t want to punch Chandler. ? How?” “About a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing Friend, He was found dead in a Los Angeles area home on Saturday, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call at a Perry address regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

TMZ was also told there was no foul play involved, and their sources said first-responders were called to the residence for a cardiac arrest.

Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

