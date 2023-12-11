Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces extension of maturity date of exercise of warrants and convertible debentures

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Premium Sand Inc. ,clamshell” Or “company“) (TSXV:CPS) announces the completion of two financing initiatives in support of the ongoing process to raise project financing for the construction of the Company’s patterned solar glass manufacturing facility in Selkirk, Manitoba (“Project,

Company insiders, including Board members and management, as well as certain key strategic investors, have exercised 4,747,692 common share purchase warrants at an exercise price of $0.40 per warrant, resulting in cash proceeds of $1,899,077 to CPS . Following this initiative, the Company has 83,420,752 common shares outstanding.

Additionally, the company has entered into an agreement with the holders of its outstanding convertible debentures to extend the maturity date by one year from February 26, 2024 to February 26, 2025. All holders of convertible debentures are insiders or key strategic investors in the company. ,

“Despite the challenging macro-economic and fundraising landscape, we continue to make progress towards a successful project financing. We believe a patient approach to this financing will deliver the best results for our shareholders. This approach is supported by our insiders and key strategic investors who have ensured that the company is strongly positioned to execute the financing strategy. Management is confident that the market for our patterned solar glass remains strong. We continue to engage with our customers, all of whom maintain their commitment to the project and the establishment of North American solar glass supply to support their own capital investment and growth initiatives. We look forward to completing the project financing process so we can support our customers’ growth objectives and create value for our shareholders,” said Glenn Leroux, the company’s Chairman and CEO.

Certain of the Company’s directors, Lowell Jackson, John Assman and Glenn LeRoux, and each of its two significant shareholders, Paramount Resources Limited and David Wilson, participated directly or indirectly in the convertible debenture maturity extension that may result from this transaction. A “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101“). The transaction is exempt from the requirement to obtain a minority shareholder and formal valuation in accordance with MI 61-101 because the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and at the time the transaction was agreed, had neither a fair market value nor The fair market value of the subject matter, consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involved “interested parties” (as defined in MI 61-101), exceeds 25 percent of the market capitalization of the company The convertible debenture maturity extension is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Canadian Premium Sand Inc. About this

The company is developing manufacturing capacity for ultra high-clarity patterned solar glass through a company-owned facility located in Selkirk, Manitoba, using high-purity, low-iron silica from its wholly owned Wannipigo mine leases and renewable Manitoba hydropower. Uses sand. , The company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol “CPS”.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

contact information:

forward looking information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements relating, without limitation, to expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs, including future events, results of operations and future performance (both operational and financial) of the Company and business. Contains information about. Possibilities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “estimates”, “believes”, “plans”, “seeks”. “Projects” or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” occur, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs, estimates and opinions regarding the Company’s future development, results of operations, future performance (both operational and financial), and business prospects and opportunities, and the Company assumes no obligation to Is. Updating forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or circumstances should change. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by the Company that are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, the financing of the Project and the approach to be taken in connection with the financing of the Project and the anticipated benefits of such approach to the Company’s shareholders; the anticipated market for the Company’s patterned solar glass; The benefits of continued engagement with clients and completion of project financing for the Company’s clients and shareholders; future development plans; industry activity level; Industry conditions related to the solar glass manufacturing industry; The ability and manner in which the company expects to meet its capital needs; and company objectives, strategies, and competitive forces. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of current assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the Company and described in the future statements. are looking. The forward-looking information and statements included in this document speak only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable laws. Be necessary.

