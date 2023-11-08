Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited announces conversion of bond and share issuance

London, UK and Calgary, AB / AccessWire / November 8, 2023 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited and its affiliates (“COPL” or the “Company”) (CSE:xop)(LSE:COPL), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with operations centered in Converse and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA, has announced the issuance of 42,504,744 common shares pursuant to the conversion of bonds and share settlement of the conversion payment amount .

31,545,741 common shares have been issued at a price of US$0.0317 per share pursuant to the conversion of $1.0 million principal amount of the 2028 Bonds by a bondholder. Following these conversions, COPL’s outstanding bonds included:

Principal outstanding of 2027 bonds: $12.4 million (62 bonds)

2027 bondholders: 4

2028 Bonds Principal Outstanding: $12.0 million (60 bonds)

2028 bondholders: 3

The Company will also issue 10,959,003 ordinary shares due on November 9, 2023, pursuant to a share settlement option exercised by the bondholders to settle the $0.2 million conversion payment amount (and related accrued interest) pursuant to the previously converted 2028 Bonds. The number of ordinary shares issued for settlement of these conversion payments is based on the minimum 5-day VWAP following the election of the share settlement option for the conversion payments.

Following these issuances of Common Shares, the Company will have a total of 890,973,473 Common Shares issued and outstanding. There are no ordinary shares in the treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the company is 890,973,473. This figure can be used by the company’s shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change in their interest in the share capital of the company to the Financial Conduct Authority. Needed. Disclosure guidance and transparency rules.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.4, applications will be made for the Shares to be included in the Official List of the FCA and traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for Listed Securities within the next twelve months.

About Company:

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States with operations in Wyoming.

The company operates the Coal Creek Unit 100% WI, the Barron Flats Shannon (Missible) Unit 85% WI and holds the Barron Flats Federal (Deep) 85% WI in addition to non-unitized lands 100% WI.

The company’s Wyoming operations are among the most environmentally responsible operations, with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions with electricity sourced from neighboring wind farms to power generation facilities.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Tom Richardson, Chairman

Mr. John Cowan, CEO

Mr. Ryan Gaffney, CFO

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

Phone: +1 (403) 262 5441

Kathy Hume

CHF Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (416) 868 1079 ext. 251

Email: [email protected]

charles goodwin

Yellow Jersey PR Ltd

Phone: +44 (0) 77 4778 8221

Email: [email protected]

peter cranes

Equity Capital Markets, Tennyson Securities

Phone: +44 (0)20 7186 9033

Andrew Chubb/Neil Passmore

Consultant/Joint Broker

Hannam & Partners

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

The ordinary shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol “XOP” and on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “COPL”.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Any of the words “initial”, “scheduled”, “could”, “will”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “should”, “forecast”, “future” The use of, “continue”, “may”, “expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, but not limited to, its ability to raise funds required for operations, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct as the forward-looking statements are Addresses future events and conditions that, by their nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited. For example, uncertainty of reserve estimates, uncertainty of production-related estimates and projections, cost overruns, health and safety issues, political and environmental risks, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes to the oil and gas industry. Due to influencing laws, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Canadian Overseas Petroleum undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or Otherwise, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

This information has been given by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a primary information provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions may apply regarding the use and distribution of this information. For further information please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

Source: Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

View the source version on accesswire.com:

Source