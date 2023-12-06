Canadian North Resources Announces Market Participation

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian North Resources Inc. (the “Company,” TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (EO-Zero)) appointed Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. to provide certain market-making. (“ITG”) is pleased to announce the partnership. Services to the Company pursuant to an Agreement dated December 1, 2023 (“Agreement”).

ITG will trade the Company’s securities on the TSX Venture Exchange to maintain market order and improve the liquidity of the Company’s common shares. In consideration for the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for an initial term of one month, which will automatically increase for consecutive one-month terms unless either party Not to be terminated by 30 days prior written notice. , Services provided by ITG began on December 1, 2023.

Neither ITG nor its associates or affiliates has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or has any right or intention to acquire such interest. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. ITG is at arm’s length from Canadian North Resources and has no other relationship with the company other than the agreement. ITG will provide capital to be used for market creation.

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario, providing a wide range of financial and investment services and is registered with the CSE, NEO, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX-V as well as investment industry regulatory organizations. Is registered with. Canada (IIROC).

About Canadian North Resources

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on critical metals for clean energy, electric vehicle, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project, which consists of 253.8 km 2 mining leases (96.9 km 2 ) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km 2 ) in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut. Covers an area of. Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, including Indicated mineral resources of 24.3 million tonnes include 455 million pounds (MLB) copper at 0.85%, 321 MLB nickel at 0.60%, 37.5 MLB cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38 gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23 gpt. Are included; Inferred mineral resources of 47.2 million tonnes include 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Mlb platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and depth in a 15 km long mineralized belt. (See “Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd.,” filed by the company with Sedar.com on July 13, 2022). Additionally, the company has identified pegmatites with lithium potential at the Ferguson Lake Project.

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (toll-free)

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements that may include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates” or similar expressions, and Statements that contain statements regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the Company’s future development, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Which can lead to real results, performance. , or achievements may differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this news release and the documents incorporated herein by reference are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Furthermore, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Are not anticipated. Estimated or desired. The Company is not obligated to release publicly any future revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. As may be expressly required by.

