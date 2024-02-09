Canadian media group shuts down several TV newscasts after announcing 4,800 layoffs

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest media and telecoms company said Thursday it is eliminating several television newscasts and others after its parent company announced 4,800 layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. Cutting back on programming.

An internal memo to Bell Media employees said news stations such as CTV and BNN Bloomberg would be immediately affected.

The radio stations being sold are in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

The memo, signed by Dave Daigle, vice president of local TV, radio and Bell Media studios, and Richard Gray, vice president of news at Bell Media, states that weekday afternoon newscasts on all CTV stations except Toronto will end. It is also eliminating the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on weekends on all CTV and CTV2 stations except Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Earlier, Bell Media’s parent company BCE Inc. announced it was cutting 9% of its workforce.

The company said in an open letter signed by Chief Executive Mirko Bibić that 4,800 jobs would be cut “at all levels of the company”. Less than 10% of the total job cuts are exclusively at Bell Media.

Some employees have already been notified or were scheduled to be notified Thursday, while the remainder will be informed by spring. Bibic said the company will use vacancies and natural reductions to reduce layoffs as much as possible.

The Unifor union said 800 members it represented were laid off in bail cuts, of which about 100 were from the media sector and the rest from the telecommunications sector.

CTV’s long-running flagship investigative series “W5” will also end in its current format. An internal memo sent to Bell Media employees said the award-winning program would “evolve” from a standalone documentary series to “a multi-part, multi-platform investigative reporting entity.”

Its reports will be featured on CTV National News, the CTV News website and other CTV platforms.

Source: apnews.com