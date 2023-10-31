Canadian hedge fund halts business after losses and manager’s death

(Bloomberg) — The sudden death of a Toronto-based hedge fund manager has launched an investigation into the fund’s multimillion-dollar losses.

The Ontario Securities Commission issued a temporary order to halt trades by Traynor Ridge Capital Inc. as the regulator investigates its financial condition. A series of failed trades involving hedge funds have caused three brokerage firms to suffer total losses of C$85 million to C$95 million ($61.3 million to $68.5 million), the regulator said in an Oct. 30 filing.

The companies suffered losses after completing a trade for Traynor Ridge at the beginning of the month. The death of its founder, sole shareholder and chief compliance officer Christopher Callahan was reported to the Securities Commission by the firm’s counsel on October 28.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said the death is not being treated as suspicious in nature and police are not investigating.

Market maker Virtu Financial Inc disclosed losses of more than C$5 million, a number expected to rise, according to a court application filed against the hedge fund on Monday. According to court documents, Virtu executed 26 buy orders for the fund that were not settled as of Oct. 23.

On Oct. 24, Callahan agreed to settle the trades — in other words, to pay Virtu for the securities — but the firm “has taken no steps to do so,” Virtu said in its filing.

“Traynor was a customer of Ridge Virtue. “We are working with our client and regulators to help resolve the misconduct that occurred at Treynor,” Andrew Smith, a spokesman for the New York-based trading firm, said by email. “Our performance was not important. “We are keeping the principals at Traynor Ridge in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

westcourt customer

Another firm that appears to have fallen into the trap is Toronto-based Westcourt Capital Corp., which puts together portfolios using third-party funds.

According to David Kauffman, Westcourt’s chairman and co-CEO, Westcourt’s clients represent the majority of the assets in the Traynor Ridge fund. He declined to comment on the hedge fund’s trading strategies or the investment recommendations it offers clients.

Treynor Ridge’s TR1 fund had about $95 million of assets under management and posted a loss of about 3% in the first nine months of the year, according to a Sept. 30 fund summary prepared by BMO Capital Markets and seen by Bloomberg. Went. The fund reached approximately C$125 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

“It appears to the Commission that Traynor is in serious financial difficulty,” the Ontario securities regulator said in its filing. “These incidents require further investigation.”

‘Market neutral’

Callahan graduated in 2014 with an economics degree from Queens University, about a three-hour drive from Toronto, and quickly pursued a career in finance, according to her LinkedIn profile. He worked as an investment banking analyst and equity sales associate at Echelon Wealth Partners before moving in 2015 to HGC Investment Management Inc., a hedge fund whose president is former National Hockey League player Brett Lindros.

“I liked Chris a lot. He was a good guy,” Lindros said. “This is very sad news.” Callahan left HGC in 2019 to start his own firm, which he launched the following year.

Treynor’s TR1 Fund utilizes an event-driven, market-neutral strategy that aims to capitalize on market inefficiencies in publicly traded securities.

Treynor Ridge began investing in special purpose acquisition companies, according to a person familiar with the fund’s activity. The hedge fund then began trading convertible securities, preferred shares and cannabis stocks, including Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Cresco Labs Inc. and Cannabis Co. Holdings Inc., said the people, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. Said.

Curaleaf shares fell 35% in Toronto during the month of October, while Cresco fell 34% and Cannabist fell 58%.

Representatives for Traynor Ridge did not respond to requests for comment. One of its prime brokers, CIBC World Markets Inc., declined to comment.

