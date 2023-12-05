Canadian Government provides new funding to General Fusion

general fusion

RICHMOND, Canada, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, General Fusion announced that Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) has agreed to support research and development to advance the company’s Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) performance. A prize of CA$5 million has been awarded. Its Richmond headquarters. This groundbreaking machine, called LM26, will achieve key technological milestones required for the commercialization of zero-carbon fusion energy by the mid-2030s. This funding is in addition to the existing contribution agreement with SIF to support the development of General Fusion’s transformative technology.

Fusion energy is the best clean energy solution. It provides power to the sun and stars. This is the process by which two lighter nuclei merge to form one heavier nucleus, releasing huge amounts of energy. By 2100, Canadian industry’s production and exports of fusion energy technology could provide up to $1.26 trillion in economic benefits to Canada. Additionally, fusion could completely offset 600 metric tons of CO2-e emissions, equivalent to more than 160 coal-fired power plants for a year. When commercialized, a single general fusion power plant would be designed to provide zero-carbon electricity to approximately 150,000 Canadian homes, with the ability to keep pace with energy demand close to competitive costs with other energy sources such as coal and natural gas. Will happen.1

“For more than 20 years, General Fusion has advanced its uniquely practical magnetized target fusion technology and IP at its Canadian headquarters. LM26 will significantly de-risk our commercialization program and keep us on track to bring our game-changing, zero-emission energy solutions to Canada and the world over the next decade,” said Greg Twinney, CEO of General Fusion.

“Fusion technology has the potential to completely revolutionize the energy sector by giving us access to affordable unlimited renewable energy sources. Because General Fusion is at the forefront of this technology, our decision to continue supporting the company will provide us with the tools we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach our climate goals. The Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said our government is proud to invest in this innovative project to spur the creation of hundreds of middle-class jobs and establish Canada as a world leader in fusion energy technology. Proud.

“British Columbia has a thriving innovation economy. In August, the BC government announced $5 million in provincial support for General Fusion’s homegrown technology, and we are pleased to see the federal government now committed to supporting General Fusion have provided funding. These investments will help General Fusion as they continue to develop their core technology right here in BC,” said Brenda Bailey, BC’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

Magnetized target fusion uniquely bypasses the commercialization challenges that other technologies face. The game-changer commercial fusion machine features a proprietary liquid metal liner that is mechanically compressed by a high-powered piston. This enables fusion conditions to be created in short pulses rather than producing a continuous reaction. The design of general fusion does not require large superconducting magnets or expensive arrays of lasers.

LM26 aims to achieve the two most important technological milestones required for the commercialization of fusion energy, targeting fusion conditions of more than 100 million °C by 2025, and progressing towards scientific breakeven equivalence by 2026.

The LM26’s plasma will be about 50 percent the scale of a commercial fusion machine. Its goal is to achieve deuterium-tritium breakeven equivalent using deuterium fuel.

The Canadian Government is investing an additional CA$5 million to support the development of General Fusion’s energy technology through the Strategic Innovation Fund program, for a total of CA$54.3 million.

As a result of continued government support, General Fusion has advanced its technology, built over 24 plasma prototypes, filed over 170 patents, and conducted over 200,000 experiments in its Canadian laboratories.

General Fusion is taking a nimble and practical approach to commercial fusion energy and is headquartered in Richmond, BC. The company was founded in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders and technology pioneers. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com.

1 Gen Fusion’s planned commercial plant will be modular in design and will produce approximately 230 MW from two 115 MW machines running simultaneously. Using household energy consumption data from the Canada Energy Regulator and BC Hydro, as well as information available on the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission website, General Fusion estimates that one of its commercial power plants would power approximately 150,000 homes per year.

