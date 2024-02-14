Canadian dollar sees biggest fall in 11 months after warm US CPI reading By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Ketaki Saxena

Investing.com – The U.S. dollar posted its biggest decline in 11 months on Tuesday as better-than-expected data sent Treasury yields rising, dramatically undermining expectations of a Fed rate cut in May. and shifted exposure strongly to equities.

US CPI rose 3.1% on an annual basis in January, compared with expectations for a 2.9% increase. After the reading was released, it fell to about 33% from 58% before the data was released in May.

“USD-CAD rose sharply today as part of a broader cross-asset reaction to stronger-than-expected US inflation data, which led the market to move out of expectations of the first Fed rate cut,” said George Davis, chief technical strategist. ” RBC (TSX:) Capital Markets.

Looking at this pair, the big question is whether the Bank of Canada will be forced to cut rates before the Fed does.

The Canadian economy has not been able to withstand the pressure of higher interest rates as well as the U.S. economy – something that could force the Bank of Canada to cut rates sooner than the Fed.

Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive, says that “If Canada cuts and the US keeps rates high – [that would] Open wide rate differentials. This is something that could recalibrate higher and lead to a challenge to the 2023 highs near 1.3875.

The next stimulus for the pair is likely to come from the US this week, as the Canadian economic document lacked any high-impact releases.

On technical levels for the pair, FXStreet analysts say, “Tuesday’s rally in USD/CAD has seen the pair break above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) near 1.3477.”

“The trick for buyers will be to avoid the pair falling into a rough consolidation range below 1.3550. On the downside, the 50-day SMA near 1.3417 will provide a near-term technical floor.”

