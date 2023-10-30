Canadian Auto Union launches national strike at Chrysler-parent Stellantis

After reaching a tentative agreement Saturday with the United Auto Workers union, Chrysler-parent Stellantis now faces a national labor strike in Canada.

Lana Payne celebrates on stage as Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, announces Lana Payne as its new president to replace outgoing leader Jerry Dias on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Cole Burston | reuters

DETROIT — After reaching a tentative agreement Saturday with the United Auto Workers union, Chrysler-parent Stellantis now faces a national labor strike in Canada.

Canadian union Unifor called a national strike of more than 8,200 autoworkers Monday morning after failing to reach a new agreement by 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

The Canadian work stoppage comes two days after Stellantis reached a tentative agreement with the UAW for about 43,000 U.S. autoworkers following nearly six weeks of targeted attacks that began September 16.

The new attacks in the Canadian province of Ontario hit two major assembly plants that produce the Chrysler 300 sedans and Pacifica minivans and the Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars.

The latter vehicles, built at Stellantis’ Brampton Assembly, are particularly noteworthy, as the company is producing the last conventional V-8 models of Dodge muscle cars before production ceases at the end of the year.

The Canadian work halt comes nearly three weeks after Unifor launched a nearly 12-hour national strike against General Motors after the union failed to reach a tentative agreement by a deadline.

Unifor, which represents 18,000 Canadian workers at Detroit automakers, took a more traditional approach to its negotiations than its American counterpart. The Canadian union is negotiating separately with each automaker and is using the agreement first reached last month with Ford as a “pattern” for GM and Stellantis.

That traditional pattern-bargaining approach contrasts with the UAW’s new strategy of bargaining simultaneously with all three automakers.

The UAW has been gradually escalating strikes since the work stoppage began after the two sides failed to reach a tentative agreement by Sept. 14. Targeted, or “stand-up” strikes are taking place instead of national walkouts.

However, once the UAW reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor, which must still be approved by members, it has used that deal as a template for proposals with Stellantis and GM.

Source: www.cnbc.com